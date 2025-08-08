Aryna Sabalenka Makes Massive Coaching Change in a Shocking Move Days Ahead of the US Open

It has been quite an eventful season for Aryna Sabalenka, going through massive highs and lows. Although she suffered heartbreaking losses in the finals of the Australian Open and the French Open this year, her consistency has ensured that Sabalenka stays put at the top spot in the WTA rankings. Additionally, she has been managing her schedule well and skipped the National Bank Open to rejuvenate herself before big tournaments in Cincinnati and New York. As Sabalenka gets back to action on the court, a massive update dropped about her related to her coaching team.

The Belarusian star will have her task cut out in the upcoming tournaments, as she has to defend 3000 ranking points after winning the Cincinnati Open and the US Open last year. With her World Number 1 ranking under imminent threat, Sabalenka wants to take no chances and has hired the services of the former World Number 1 doubles player, Max Mirnyi.

Mirnyi will team up with Aryna Sabalenka for a brief stint at the Cincinnati Open and the US Open. He was with Sabalenka during her training sessions after her Wimbledon heartbreak, during which she lost in the semifinal against Amanda Anisimova. Interestingly, Sabalenka requested Mirnyi to take the role of a consultant in her team and share the experience that he had gained over the years in his legendary career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

With this, Mirnyi will join primary coach Anton Dubrov and performance coach Jason Stacy in Sabalenka’s team, apart from the other members of her contingent. The Belarusian star is yet to win a major title this year and is looking to end her drought by winning the title in New York. Thus, Mirnyi’s addition makes all the more sense, given how eager Sabalenka is to succeed in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amid the lengthy break after Wimbledon, Sabalenka has trained day in and day out on the hard courts. Meanwhile, the addition of Mirnyi wasn’t the only move that Sabalenka made ahead of the US Open, as she linked up with a new brand partner.

Aryna Sabalenka announces new sponsorship deal

With the temperatures soaring on and off the court ahead of the US Open in New York, Sabalenka made a smart move and linked up with Electrolit as her new hydration partner. In this collaboration, Sabalenka will feature for the brand in a national campaign to promote the sports drink. Additionally, it would also be an integration during her playing time in New York for brand activation through social media campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about this partnership, Aryna Sabalenka said, “Every match comes down to the little things. How you recover between points, how you handle the heat, how you show up in the final set—it’s all a game of margins. Electrolit has been a longtime part of my routine because it keeps me ready. In tournaments, yes. But also through all the hours of training and travel that no one sees. At this level, proper hydration is the difference between reacting late or reading the play in time.”

Although she missed the recently concluded National Bank Open, Sabalenka is surely catching the eyes of the tennis world with her big moves before the US Open. It’ll be interesting to see how she performs in the upcoming tournaments, with a lot at stake.