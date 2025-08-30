Aryna Sabalenka Puts Boyfriend on Notice After Viral Marriage Proposal at US Open

As Aryna Sabalenka battled Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the US Open, the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium erupted in cheers. But they weren’t aiming the roar at the players. Instead, the camera shifted to a man pulling out a ring and proposing to his partner. Of course, she said yes. But all that cuteness seemed to have struck a chord in Sabalenka.

After beating Fernandez with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6, Sabalenka proceeded to the post-match press conference. Therein, a reporter asked her about her opinion on the mid-match marriage proposal. Sabalenka said, “I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match, and it was a very sweet moment. But I just trying not to start like smiling and, you know, because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now, you know. And I was just trying to keep like focusing on my game and it was a great moment. And as I said on court, I wish them happy marriage.”

But keep note that the No. 1 seed’s boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, was also present in the stands. So, the proposal inspired the reporter to ask if Aryna Sabalenka hoped that the moment gave Frangulis any ideas. Now, she had to get honest. The Belarusian star confessed, “I don’t want this kind of proposal. But I looked at my boyfriend. No pressure.”

Well, the duo has been dating for about a year now. They started seeing each other in April 2024, long after Sabalenka went through a heartbreak. Her former boyfriend, the NHL star, Konstantin Koltsov, passed away in 2021. It was nothing less than a shocker for the tennis star and she was pretty disturbed.

Thankfully, the Brazilian millionaire swooped in to save Aryna Sabalenka from her depression. So, how exactly does their relationship look?

What’s the relationship between Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis like?

During an interaction with People magazine, Sabalenka revealed, “There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff. Even when things are going wrong in my career, he was my biggest support.” And it was this unwavering support from Frangulis that won Aryna Sabalenka’s heart.

Georgios Frangulis was born in São Paulo, with his parents hailing from Greece. He studied law at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, but never really appeared for the bar exams. After all, he wanted to be an entrepreneur. Now, with Aryna Sabalenka by his side, as the company’s brand sponsor, he’s taking Oakberry, a spot known for some healthy Acai bowls and smoothies, to really great heights.

And now, their relationship seems to have taken an intense turn, with Sabalenka subtly hinting at her desire for a dramatic proposal. Of course, if the trend goes on, we might just see it happen sooner than expected.