Aryna Sabalenka Questions $260 Million Cincinnati Overhaul as She Points Out Major Issue

“We are ushering in a new era at the Cincinnati Open, and the complete transformation of our campus will create an unparalleled experience for our fans and players,” said Bob Maron, CEO of Beemok Sports & Entertainment which owns the Cincinnati Open, last year ahead of launcing a $260 million transformation project. Heading into this season’s hard court extravaganza, the organizers took pride in revealing the multiple additions they have made to the venue – more courts, open space to explore as the area has been doubled up to 40 acres. Not to mention the renovation of the locker rooms, Performance Center and whatnot. Still, something seems to be lacking, and Aryna Sabalenka just pointed it out.

The world No.1 and defending Cincinnati champion started her campaign on a winning note on Saturday. She comfortably beat Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-1 and moved into the next round. However, the Belarusian couldn’t help but make an honest confession about her off court experience. When asked to comment on the venue’s million-dollar overhaul, she initially praised the changes. “Oh my god! The first moment I came here I was like, ‘Where Am I?’ It’s like completely different tournament. It’s impressive job done. Just wow. Everything is so confusing. Little by little, I am getting used to it.”

But then came the disappointment. Sabalenka pointed out that the dining room was cramped, “The only request, we need to make sure that the dining room is a bit bigger. Because it’s so many people and it’s just so little tables.” Sending her request to the organizers, she simply urged, “Please next year make sure there’s more space in the dining room. Everyone likes to eat, everyone likes to spend time there. So please, we need bigger room.”

This story is developing…