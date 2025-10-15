Aryna Sabalenka Reveals How Tennis Changed Her Life After Father’s Tragic Demise

“To be like the first woman after Serena who was able to do that … It just sounds crazy and surreal,” was Aryna Sabalenka’s reaction after her triumphant US Open defense in 2025. Such has been her dominance, reaching three Grand Slam finals in a year, clinching a history-making US Open, the Belarusian has been an inspiration for many, first and foremost because of her grit. But this path of hers was decided years ago, and her father played a big part in it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The WTA World No. 1 was in Hong Kong on October 14 at “The Wisdom of Champions” – a Prudential NextGen Aces session with tennis legend Andre Agassi. The ‘NextGen Aces’ is a sports and youth initiative from Prudential to inspire young aspiring athletes by having established champions share their experiences, motivation, and lessons from their careers. And who better than Aryna Sabalenka, who plays the sport to inspire others?

In a tweet shared by Liviefromparis on the same day, we see Sabalenka open up about how her father’s passing changed her relationship with tennis. “For me, tennis became something bigger when I lost my father,” the 4-time Grand Slam champion said. “So I just want to see how far I can get in this sport, and I want to inspire the next generation.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her father was just 43 when he succumbed to meningitis in 2019. Sabalenka was 21 at the time, a young pro on the circuit whose life just got turned upside down. But as has been the case for supports, the lowest point in life forged her vision, that she would have to be a champion. But not just being a winner, tennis became her way to leave a legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, Aryna Sabalenka knows she’s not perfect and isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself. “Maybe sometimes I’m not a good example, but it’s also an example how not to do,” she joked. “But most of the times, I’m trying to be a good example for the next generation, and that’s what keeps me moving and inspires me.”

Tennis has given her a purpose, and in fact, this sport helped her come out of a dark place.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Overcoming grief, Aryna Sabalenka’s family legacy etched in glory

Sabalenka’s introduction to tennis is through her father, Sergey, a former hockey player. And he wanted his little girl to be World No. 1 one day. So, the courts became a way through which she could pay tribute to her father. She had made a promise when he passed away. That she would win at least a couple of Grand Slams before reaching 25.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I really wanted to win a slam for him,” Sabalenka opened up on the second season of the Netflix series Break Point. “Just to put our family name in the history, but there’s so many thoughts going through your mind on that court, like I have to win every point, I have to win this slam.” She was referring to her 2nd Major win, the 2024 Australian Open, defeating Qinwen Zheng by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2.

She has added two more Grand Slams, the most recent one coming in September 2025. And her motivation hasn’t changed. “It means a lot,” Aryna Sabalenka said after her 6-3, 7-6 win over Amanda Anisimova in the US Open final. “And you know, when he (dad) passed away, I was very depressed. It was a tough moment for me, for my family. But in that moment, I decided to take it as motivation to put our family name in the history.”

Aryna Sabalenka has made her family proud, her name etched in tennis history, and more so, how she achieves her glory, which will always keep inspiring the next generation. Tennis is her voice, the racquet her bullhorn.