Aryna Sabalenka Reveals She Was ‘P***** Off’ With Amanda Anisimova’s Behavior in a Tough Wimbledon Loss

What a day it was for Amanda Anisimova! With her incredible win over Aryna Sabalenka in the SF of the 2025 Wimbledon, she has not only set plenty of records beside her name, but she has also secured a spot in the final of a major tournament for the very first time in her career. What are the records she has set with this win, though? First and foremost, she has now become the youngest American woman since Serena Williams to reach the final. With this win, she will now reach a new career high ranking of world number 7, and it could go up further to 5 with a title triumph. But let’s not restrict her to that, looking at her performance, it seems the sky is the limit for this youngster.

Reacting to the incredible win, Amanda Anisimova said, “To be honest, if you told me I’d be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you. So many people dream of competing on this incredible court. To be in the final is indescribable.” But on the other hand, it was just yet another disappointment for Aryna Sabalenka at a Grand Slam tournament in 2025. She kept her head down and quietly left the court after the defeat, but during the press conference, she spoke about a bizarre incident during this match. What happened, though?

Amanda Anisimova was seen celebrating early during a point in the second set. Seeing this, Sabalenka looked a bit annoyed as she stared at the umpire, perhaps wondering what was really going on. Speaking about this moment in her press conference, she said, “I was just trying to chase the ball. She was already celebrating it. I was like ‘I mean, that’s a bit too early.’ She kind of pissed me off like saying ‘That’s what she does all the time.’ But I was grateful and thankful that she said that because I was like, it actually helped me to keep fighting. I was like ok, now I’m gonna show you the tennis. I came back because I got really angry in that moment. Probably in the 3rd set I should’ve remembered and probably it would’ve helped. But it is what it is.” What else did she say in her post-match press conference, though?

Well, after this match, perhaps most of the people attending the press conference expected a fiery Aryna Sabalenka to rage out her anger, disappointment, frustration, and whatnot, with the mic in her hand. But unlike the French Open, where she stirred a bit of controversy with her comments on Coco Gauff, the Belarusian kept her cool this time.

She started her press conference by cracking a joke, saying, “You’re not gonna see a Roland Garros press conference. Anyone who was waiting for that, you can leave right now.” Sabalenka also spoke about how she tried to remind herself not to scream, yell, or smash rackets during the match. She claims that she has now realized that these things are not going to help her stay in the match and fight for her dream. Sabalenka applied a similar tactic in the press conference as well and chose not to be that “crazy person” that she was at the media day at Roland Garros. What did her opponent, Amanda Anisimova say though, after securing this incredible victory?

Amanda Anisimova showcases her admiration for Aryna Sabalenka

Amanda Anisimova has now taken her record to 6-3 against Aryna Sabalenka. She is now also just the third player to defeat Aryna Sabalenka on all three surfaces at the WTA level. Is that all? Definitely not! Since 1990, Anisimova is the fourth player to defeat the WTA number one at Wimbledon en route to a maiden Grand Slam final.

Talking about this match, Aryna Sabalenka felt that her return game was much worse today. She feels that she could have been a bit braver today. But what did Anisimova say after the match?

Well, after her 6-4,4-6,6-4 victory in 2 hours and 37 minutes against the world number one, Amanda Anisimova shared a few kind words for her opponent. She said, “This doesn’t feel real right now. Aryna is such a tough competitor. I was absolutely dying out there. I don’t know how I pulled it out. She’s an inspiration to me and so many other people. We’ve had so many tough battles. To come on top today and be in the Wimbledon final is so incredibly special. The atmosphere was incredible. I know she’s #1. But a lot of people were cheering for me. I just wanna say a huge thank you to everyone.”

With that win against Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova is now also the only second player in the Open Era to reach a women’s singles final at a Grand Slam after losing in qualifying at the previous year’s event. The 2013 Wimbledon champion, Marion Bartoli, became a bit emotional seeing Anisimova’s incredible victory. “I’m so emotional, I almost have tears in my eyes. I’ve seen her in those stages before she took that time out, it was so painful to see her that sad and that hurt,” said Bartoli. She spoke about her incredible potential and how, from having zero ranking, she has now secured a spot in the Wimbledon final by beating the world number one.

“I couldn’t be happier for her. Once again, it gives me goosebumps to see her blossom, as she is doing right now,” she said. Anisimova has never faced Swiatek in her career before. Do you think she can beat the five-time Grand Slam champion and win her maiden major title? Stay on top of every twist and turn in the Championships with our Live Blog.