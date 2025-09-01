Aryna Sabalenka Reveals US Open Goals After Matching Serena Williams Feat: “I Don’t Care”

“I’m sticking to my game plan—staying aggressive and putting maximum pressure on my opponent,” said defending champion Aryna Sabalenka after her dominant victory over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez to reach the US Open last 16. Unfazed by what comes next, Sabalenka dominated front to back, delivering a stellar performance against Spain’s Cristina Bucșa. With an impressive 85% win rate on her first serve, she methodically dismantled Bucșa’s game, closing out the match 6-1, 6-4. Already recognized among the greats, Sabalenka’s approach is simple: Go, dominate, win, and return, because, as she herself admits, she simply doesn’t care about anything else.

After her dominant 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory over Fernandez and then, against Bucșa, Sabalenka has become only the fourth woman since 2000 to reach the quarterfinals of four Grand Slam events in a single season as WTA #1. The other three are Martina Hingis (2000), Lindsay Davenport (2005), and Serena Williams (2015–16). Quite a feat for her to ensure that Williams’ reach is not so far. And after the victory, the reporters asked how it felt to be the defending champion. “Well, that’s exactly what I’m not doing. I’m not playing to not lose,” replied Sabalenka.

She further added, “I’m playing to win, and I don’t care about what happened last year. I just know it’s a big achievement, and I’m super happy to achieve it once, but the goal is to do it many more times. So my mentality is going out there every time, bringing the best experience, and fighting for my dream.” Her fighting spirit was on full display on the qualifier, from the outset, slicing a sharp forehand in the opening game to grab an early lead. Though Bucsa held to level at 1-1, the Belarusian shifted into overdrive, rattling off five straight games to pocket the first set in just 27 minutes.

The second set turned into a gritty showdown, with both players pushing each other to their limits. Then, Sabalenka shifted into overdrive, storming through four of the last six games to put the match to bed. Despite the dominance, Bucsa wasn’t going down without a fight.

She made sure to survive, saving four break points in an exhausting 11-minute battle to stay within touching distance at 4-3

However, how long can you keep the world number one at bay? When the pressure peaked, Sabalenka slammed the door shut with authority, sealing her victory in trademark powerhouse fashion. And with this latest win, she has reached the QFs in all of the last 12 majors that she has participated in.

So, are we witnessing the rise of another legend? It certainly seems so, but what does she think about it?

“I’m I’m super proud,” said Aryna Sabalenka on her performance

Having won three Grand Slam singles titles—two Australian Opens and one US Open—along with doubles titles at the US Open (2019) and Australian Open (2021), Aryna Sabalenka currently holds the number one position in the WTA rankings. Judging by her performance in the 2025 season, she looks poised to claim another US Open title unless someone stops her. But even with that, she will still remain #1 after Sunday’s win.

When the media asked how it feels to reach back-to-back straight Grand Slam quarterfinals, she stated, “I’m I’m super proud.”

She further added, “I think it’s— that’s an incredible achievement, and I think, for me, the key was balancing on- and off-the-court life. And I think I’ve done— I’ve done a great job on balancing really hard work and also great recovery, and some fun time outside of the tennis court. And I think that’s been the key. I feel like I’m really enjoying— enjoying my journey, my life. And I think that’s— that’s the main thing.”

After her battle against Cristina Bucșa, Sabalenka is set to face Markéta Vondroušová, who has been dominantly defeating all her opponents as well. Their clash will take place tomorrow and will set the stage for one of them to advance. Who do you think will move forward?

