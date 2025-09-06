brand-logo
Aryna Sabalenka’s Words To Amanda Anisimova After US Open Speaks Volumes

ByKrushna Prasad Pattnaik

Sep 6, 2025 | 6:44 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Sabalenka has had a troubled start this season. She came pretty close to winning the first three majors this season. And now, she has won the 2025 US Open. So, how happy was Aryna Sabalenka following her fourth Grand Slam win? Well, she did have some advice for Anisimova after the world number one spotted her being upset. 

She stated, “Well, it is crazy, you know. All those stuff, lessons, this one… I’m speechless right now. But, first of all, I wanna say, congrats, Amanda, on reaching back-to-back finals from the Slams.”

Sabalenka continued, “I know how much it hurts losing in the finals. But trust me, the moment you’re gonna win your first one, and you’re going to win. You play incredible tennis. Well, congrats to you and your team on things you’ve been able to achieve after your comeback. And girl, you’re gonna enjoy it even more after the first losses in the finals.”

article-image

via Imago

This is a developing story… Meanwhile, don’t miss a beat from the ongoing 2025 US Open by visiting the EssentiallySports Live Blog!

