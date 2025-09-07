Aryna Sabalenka Set To Lose $1.5 Million in US Open Prize Money – Here’s Why

What can be a better way to notch your 100th grand slam match win in the US Open final itself? For World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, it was like a cherry-on-top moment after she bested American talent Amanda Anisimova. The Belarusian also took her revenge on the 24-year-old who recently ousted her at Wimbledon during the semis. On Saturday evening, however, in front of 20,000 crowd at Arthur Ashe, Sabalenka showed her true might while defending her title convincingly. While the trophy is something she can’t have (only the replicas thanks to the tradition), the four-time slam queen is all set to pocket massive prize money. But here comes a shocking $1.5 million twist…

Despite her heroics in New York and winning the final with a dominating score line of 6-3, 7-6(3) in just an hour and 34 minutes, the reward in the end won’t really make Sabalenka smile. Why? You see, the actual prize money for the women’s singles champion at the 2025 US Open is a whopping $5 million. Compared to last year’s amount of $3.6 million, that’s an increase of 38.8 percent. But Sabalenka won’t get to have the entire $5 million to herself. Simply because of the tax laws in the US open.

According to the rules, a winning player must give up 30 percent of their prize money in taxes. For Sabalenka, this figure will be $1.5 million. Hence, the two-time US Open champion will actually get to keep only $3.5 million.

But guess what? It definitely won’t be the first time that the US Open win is going to cost her a big fortune. Last September, too, when she earned $3.6 million after besting Jessica Pegula in the final, Sabalenka had to oblige to tax rules. After her 30 percent tax cut (amounting to an estimated $1.08 million) she was left with approximately $2.4 million only in prize money.

While the latest financial update will make her feel slightly dejected, Sabalenka can still be proud of her amazing glory. After all, it’s made her accomplish a rare milestone in New York which was last made by none other than 23-time slam queen and WTA GOAT Serena Williams.

Aryna Sabalenka mirrors Serena Williams’ US Open feat

For the uninitiated, the US Open has seen 26 women defending their titles successfully in history since the first-ever edition took place in 1887. Mostly recently, however, Serena Williams has been the only WTA player to have achieved this record.

In fact, she won the US Open back-to-back in three straight seasons (2012, 2013, and 2014). Now after more than a decade since the American’s amazing run at the Flushing Meadows, Sabalenka has replicated a similar milestone. In 2024, she beat Pegula in straight sets and now Anisimova, too, with a similar performance.

The post-match reaction said it all. “I’m super proud right now of myself.” reported the US Open’s official website on September 6. After missing out the first two chances of winning a slam this season, she’s actually got third time lucky. Back in January, American Madison Keys beat her down under. Then in Paris, another American Coco Gauff bested her at Court Philippe-Chatrier in the summit clash.

This was the third occasion of Sabalenka facing an American opponent in the final of a major in 2025. Fortunately, the result went in her favor this time. Alongside the trophy and prize money, she will also receive 2,000 ranking points for emerging as the last woman standing in Flushing Meadows. Plus, she’s also set to end the season as World No.1.

