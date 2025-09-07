Aryna Sabalenka Speaks Out on Father’s Tragic Death After Historic US Open Win: “Very Depressed”

“I really wanted to win a slam for him, just to put our family name in the history, but there’s so many thoughts going through your mind on that court, like I have to win every point, I have to win this slam.” Aryna Sabalenka might be the World No.1, now being a four-time slam queen, but deep down in her heart, she’s still a loving daughter who misses the guiding light of her late father Sergey. It became evident after she let her emotions speak louder than her words following a special triumph she longed for throughout this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Back in 2019, Sabalenka’s father passed away at just 43. He was suffering from meningitis, an infection that results in inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and the spinal cord. While it was the toughest battle she had to go through in life, Sabalenka gathered up her spirits to fulfill a special promise she made to her father. That she would win at least one slam before turning 25. And she did make it happen. In 2023, down under, when she bested Qinwen Zheng in the final at Rod Laver Arena, she knew her father was keeping an eye on her, showering his blessings for her to accomplish even more slams. Fast forward to 2025, she hasn’t stopped doing it.

Following her victory against Amanda Anisimova in the US Open final on Saturday, she reiterated her feelings on losing her father while reacting to her title defense. “It means a lot. And you know, when he passed away, I was very depressed. It was a tough moment for me, for my family. But in that moment, I decided to take it as motivation to put our family name in the history.” Well, she has written her name in history indeed. Since former icon and 23-time slam champion Serena Williams (2013 and 2014), the Belarusian is the first woman to defend the US Open title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Feeling the warmth of her father’s love, she further added, “I know that he’s, I want to believe, and I think I feel his protection from up there. And I know that he became my power. So, it means a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Probably her words might be true after all. That’s why she was able to defy the odds against 23,859 American, stacked inside Arthur Ashe, who stood behind her opponent and local star Amanda Anisimova. The latter was leading 6-3 in H2H tally prior to the summit clash on Saturday. But this time, Sabalenka came prepared to avenge a two-month old setback.

AD

Aryna Sabalenka takes revenge on Amanda Anisimova in New York

More than 50 days ago, at the grass major, the 24-year-old American shocked the world and the WTA No.1 in a thrilling semifinal battle. Amanda Anisimova ousted Sabalenka while making it to her maiden slam final.

This weekend, she was in her second-straight summit clash of a major event. And Sabalenka was under pressure to not only win her first slam of the season and defend her crown, but also take the revenge. Well, she accomplished all three of these objectives. Even before the match kicked off, she simply declared, “I love revenges,”

Sabalenka added, “I have to trust myself and I have to go after my shots. I felt like in that match at Wimby, I was doubting a lot my decisions,” while underlining, “that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“To bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot,” she told after her thumping win over her tour nemesis in straight sets with a score line of 6-3, 7-6(3). “I’m super proud right now of myself.”

Don’t forget to follow our live US Open blog to stay in touch with all the updates from the Flushing Meadows.