Aryna Sabalenka Vows To Not Make Coco Gauff’s Mistake After Parting Ways From Technical Coach

Despite the untouchable auras of star athletes, even the best of the best always require a little bit of help to get them to that place, and there are a number of people behind every tennis player to help better their stamina, posture and, yes, of course, serves! In the case of Aryna Sabalenka, the biomechanic expert Gavin MacMillan helped her to go from serving double faults to now being one of the best servers in the WTA tour! But now, the expert is shifting sides.

After Aryna Sabalenka and MacMillan parted ways, he was recently hired by Coco Gauff to help her with her serve, as the current world No. 3 hasn’t been having the best serving season, and has been a victim to many double faults herself. Since Gauff and Sabalenka are rivals, both at the top of the game, fans were keen to know what Sabalenka’s new plan was, considering Gauff now has access to her old secret weapon.

via Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Stuttgart , Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2021 , Aryna SABALENKA BLR *** Stuttgart , Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2021 , Aryna SABALENKA BLR

When asked what Sabalenka’s game would look like without MacMillan, the world No. 1 said, “I think we’ll learn a lot on the biomechanic side of the game. And um if not him, I’m pretty sure there is um some other specialist in this area.” Sabalenka then proceeded to comment on her progress from the double faulting days, stating, “And if hopefully I won’t be um serving double falls that much and I won’t need someone like that. But I think I have really smart team, really smart people around me, people who understand tennis, very experienced people and people who knows me, and uh people who went with me through a lot. So they know um about me everything and and if we ever going to be looking into something like that, they’re going to be able to fix me.”

Clearly, Sabalenka has faith in her team and MacMillan’s shift ot Gauff’s side should not phase her too much!

