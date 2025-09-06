Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova: H2H, Losses, Stats Against Top 10, Predictions

If someone had told you a year ago that Aryna Sabalenka would be back in the US Open Final in 2025, you would have probably just agreed with the forecast. The World No. 1 has been one of the most dominant players on the circuit, who has already played 2 more Grand Slam Finals in 2025. On the flip side, had someone told you a month back that Sabalenka would be playing Amanda Anisimova for the US Open title, you might have been pleasantly caught off guard.

This has been an amazing response from the 24-year-old American since her 6-0, 6-0 humbling in the 2025 Wimbledon Final less than 2 months back. To be back in yet another Majors Final is the way you would want to rewrite the history books. But for Amanda Anisimova, the work is still not done. Because the challenge is formidable.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Amanda Anisimova—it’s a showdown between power, form, and history, with both players bringing impressive credentials and distinct styles to this final, as we are seeing a matchup that goes years back.

So, before the two go head-to-head at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 6, let’s take a look at the comprehensive, structured analysis of the two competitors and what we can expect from this final.

Player overview

Category Aryna Sabalenka Amanda Anisimova Nationality Belarus USA Age (2025) 27 24 Height 1.82 m 1.80 m Highest Rank 1 7 Play Style Right-handed, power baseline Right-handed, aggressive baseline Current Rank 1 9 Coaching Anton Dubrov Rob Brandsma & Rick Vleeshouwers Notable Tattoos Tiger (nickname: The Tiger) None

Career achievements

Category Aryna Sabalenka Amanda Anisimova Major Titles 3 Grand Slam singles titles (Australian Open – 2x, US Open) Madrid (3x), Miami, Brisbane, Cincinnati, Wuhan (3x), Doha Wimbledon 2025 finalist; French Open SF (2019) Doha, Toronto 2024 finalist 2025 Titles Madrid, Miami, Brisbane Doha Career Winnings $37.3M $8.7M Finals 18 singles finals; a career-high 7 in 2024, year-end No. 1 4 Singles Finals; Multiple finals in 2025, including Wimbledon, London, and Toronto in 2024 Doubles Titles US Open & Australian Open doubles titles; Sunshine Double in 2019, Berlin, Indiana Wells — Career Win-Loss 466-198 194-113 Grand Slam Deep Runs Finals at Roland Garros & Australian Open (2025); US Open champion (2024), Australian Open Champion (2023, 2024) French Open SF (2019); Wimbledon finalist (2025) Top 20 Wins — 6 (including Sabalenka, Kvitova, Halep, Svitolina, Riske) Breakthrough Finished 2018 with 2 titles, including Wuhan ATP (a 1000-point event). Finished the year at World No. 11. Entered the Top 10 in January 2019. Youngest American WTA title winner since Serena Williams (1999)

2025 Season form & match stats

Statistic Aryna Sabalenka (2025) Amanda Anisimova (2025) Win Percentage 82.8% (53-11) 73.6% (39-14) Aces / Match 3.5 2.92 First Serve % 63.50 63.1 Double Faults / Match 2.09 4.62 BP Conversion 49.6% 47.50% Career Win % 70.9% 64.50% Career Finals (2025) 7 3 ELO/Ranking 11,225 / No. 1 3,869 / No. 9

Serve and Unforced Errors Statistic Aryna Sabalenka (2025) Amanda Anisimova (2025) Average Aces per Match 3.5 2.92 First Serve % 63.50% 63.10% Double Faults per Match 2.09 4.62 Unforced Errors per Match Slightly lower (Aggressive, cleaner) Higher risk, more errors under pressure

Opponent quality

Aryna Sabalenka: Faces top-40 players regularly in Grand Slams and major events due to higher seeding and longer runs.



Faces top-40 players regularly in Grand Slams and major events due to higher seeding and longer runs. Amanda Anisimova: Has recently faced tougher draws at Slams, including defeats of top-10 players like Sabalenka herself, Simona Halep, and Naomi Osaka.



Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova: Head-to-Head comparison

Recent H2H: Anisimova leads Sabalenka 6-3 in career meetings, including 3 wins out of 5 at majors. The first time they met was in 2019, with the American winning in straight sets in the Australian Open R32 clash (6-3, 6-2).

Anisimova leads Sabalenka 6-3 in career meetings, including 3 wins out of 5 at majors. The first time they met was in 2019, with the American winning in straight sets in the Australian Open R32 clash (6-3, 6-2). In 2025, they are tied 1-1, with Anisimova taking the Wimbledon clash in 3 sets while Sabalenka won at Roland Garros in straight sets.

On hard court, too, the 2025 US Open finalists are tied, with Anisimova winning in Toronto 2024, but Sabalenka got the bragging rights in the 2024 Australian Open.



Surface Split: Anisimova has an edge over the Belarusian on all the courts in H2H. But Sabalenka’s forte is hard court.

Game style & strengths

Category Aryna Sabalenka Playing Style Power baseliner with a high-velocity first serve and strong return game; often dictates rallies with aggressive play. Serve & Return Stats First serve speed avg. 170.1 km/h in 2025; lower double fault percentage (~2%); strong return game with almost 50% of break points converted in 2025. Mental Resilience Strong mental resilience in late rounds and finals; rarely loses from a leading position. Big Stage Performance Heavy hitting, reliable on the big stage, and excels with momentum; 7 finals in 2024 with 5 titles. Surface Strengths Best on hard courts: 279-107 W/L record; grass: 41-21; clay: 89-40 Breakthrough Notes Built a reputation by dominating rallies and grinding through matches; excels in comebacks. Category Amanda Anisimova Playing Style Highly aggressive returner; excels at early ball strike and quick point construction. Serve & Return Stats High first serve percentage won (~65%); but more prone to double faults (~4.62% in pressure moments); return game aggressive with 47.5% break points converted. Mental Resilience Calm composure in crucial moments, especially during upsets; sometimes inconsistent under extended rallies. Big Stage Performance Notably successful in upsets vs. top-seeded players lately, with 3 major finals, including 2025 Wimbledon, and peaks in high-pressure tournaments. Surface Strengths Hard courts: (124–70) W/L record; grass: (27-13); clay: (58-32) Breakthrough Notes Youngest American WTA title winner since S. Williams (1999); quick rise via surprise victories.

Grand Slam & top 10 performances

Statistic Aryna Sabalenka Amanda Anisimova GS Singles Win 3 (AO – 2023, 2024; US Open – 2024) 0 (Wimbledon Final – 2025, French Open SF – 2019) GS Best Finish Winner (multiple) SF (2019 RG), Finalist (2025 Win) Top 10 Wins (Career) Multiple, including Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur 6 incl. Sabalenka, Halep, Osaka

Psychological and tactical edge

Aryna Sabalenka : More consistent, tactically tough, and dominating when in rhythm, but historically sometimes momentarily falters in key matches versus Anisimova.



: More consistent, tactically tough, and dominating when in rhythm, but historically sometimes momentarily falters in key matches versus Anisimova. Amanda Anisimova: The matchup edge, especially in Slams, reflects a unique ability to handle Sabalenka’s power, creating tactical uncertainty for the higher seed.



Final analysis & prediction

This final is a classic power vs. tactical finesse encounter. Sabalenka enters as the defending champion and world No. 1, with statistical supremacy in aces, break point conversion, and lower error count. Amanda Anisimova, however, brings a unique H2H advantage and especially the ability to open up the court against Sabalenka.

If Sabalenka controls her aggression and keeps errors low, she is favored. If Anisimova disrupts Sabalenka’s rhythm, especially by bringing her trademark return game against the defending champion, this can become a frustrating night for Sabalenka. Precision and mental calm are Anisimova’s friends.

Edge: Sabalenka (power, stats, momentum) vs. Anisimova (head-to-head, tactical composure, Grand Slam peak form, having reached 2 back-to-back finals).

