Aryna Sabalenka vs. Amanda Anisimova: Who Has the Higher Net Worth in 2025?

One trophy on the line – Arthur Ashe Stadium, the venue, and 2 competitors who have their own stakes in it. This is Amanda Anisimova’s redemption arc after the 6-0, 6-0 defeat in the Wimbledon Final less than 2 months ago. But unfortunately, in her way stands Aryna Sabalenka, who really can’t go a year without a Grand Slam, can she?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Belarusian will try to continue her annual Majors streak she started in 2023. She is the established champion, the World No.1 on the circuit, while Anisimova is the challenger. The American is also three years younger. So, it’s no surprise their net worth doesn’t have parity. Sabalenka, as of 2025, has amassed a net worth of $27 million. The same for her 2025 US Open opponent stands at $4 million.

The 27-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion has taken home $37.3 million in prize money earnings, while Anisimova’s accomplishments in the circuit have earned her $8.7 million. There’s no doubt Sabalenka is the one with more pull when it comes to endorsements and lucrative sponsorships.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, the defending champion has even been dabbling in fashion, with 2025 being a breakout year for her. In the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka has been sporting her stylish equipment bag, a transparent bag with red stripes, totally complementing her fiery but stylish personality.

The story is developing…