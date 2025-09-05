Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula: Who Has The Higher Net Worth in 2025?

When Jessica Pegula defeated Barbora Krejcikova with a score of 6–3, 6–3 in the quarterfinals, she became the first woman to reach back-to-back semifinals of the US Open since Serena Williams (2011-14). But that meant her next hurdle was Aryna Sabalenka.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Aryna Sabalenka was booed by the crowd the moment she entered the court at the US Open. Perhaps that is why the fire to win burns even brighter in her. What’s at stake is Sabalenka’s first major win of the 2025 season, following final runs at the Australian Open and the French Open, and a semifinal at Wimbledon. And she is well on her way to achieving that after having defeated Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in what was a rematch of last year’s US Open summit clash. What’s more? Now the Belarusian has an 8-2 head-to-head lead over the American. But does she also have a greater net worth?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aryna Sabalenka – Net worth & career earnings in 2025

Sabalenka has emerged as one of the WTA’s most powerful champions. By 2025, the world number 1 is a three-time Grand Slam singles winner (back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2023 and 2024, plus the 2024 US Open). The American takes a big backseat here as she does not have a Grand Slam single in her portfolio yet. How does this affect their money?

via Imago Credits – Instagram/@arynasabalenka

The Belarusian has a purse of $27.4 million, as reported by Forbes. Major source of income? Her salary and the prize money from winning tennis tournaments bring a big sum of $12.4 million, while endorsements guarantee her $15 million. She has built a strong sponsor roster, long-time deals with Nike and Wilson, plus luxury and tech partners like Audemars Piguet, Master & Dynamic appear on her sponsorship list.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Jessica Pegula – Net worth & career earnings in 2025

Pegula is the daughter of billionaire Terry Pegula and Kim Pegula, with the former being worth over $9 billion. For those who might not know, Terry owns the popular NFL and NHL teams like the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. Though Pegula is not that rich, she still has a big purse.

The estimated net worth of Jessica Pegula is $13 million. All of this stems from her participation in tennis events and her sponsorship deals with global brands. Jessica Pegula has collected $18,759,767 in career prize money since she turned pro in 2009. A large share of those earnings comes from her nine WTA titles. In the 2025 season alone, she has already brought in over $2 million in prize money.

via Imago Tennis: US Open Aug 29, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Jessica Pegula USA after beating Victoria Azarenka not pictured on day six of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20250829_jla_jo9_128

The American serves as a brand ambassador for Adidas, a company valued at $41 billion. She is also partnered with Yonex, regularly using their rackets, shoes, and other gear. Additionally, Pegula partnered with Ready Nutrition in 2022 and has been affiliated with Stella Artois since 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula’s net worth comparison

Aryna Sabalenka $27.4M $37.3M Audemars Piguet, Master & Dynamic, Nike, Whoop, Wilson Sporting Goods Jessica Pegula $13M $18.7M Adidas, Yonex, Ready Nutrition, Stella Artois

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula Brand Deals: Who has the bigger endorsements?

Sabalenka and Pegula have almost got quite the rivalry in the brands they endorse as well. The Belarusian has partnered with Nike, while the American had Adidas on her list. Nike owns the crown here, btw. In 2024, the brand posted a jaw-dropping $51.4 billion in revenue, up 1% from the previous year. Adidas, in comparison, brought in $25 billion.

Aryna Sabalenka partners with Nike, Audemars Piguet, Whoop, and Oakberry, earning $15 million a year in endorsements. Jessica Pegula works with Adidas, Yonek, Stella Artois, and Ready Nutrition, bringing in about $6 million annually. Sabalenka takes the win here.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conclusion: Who is richer, Aryna Sabalenka or Jessica Pegula?

When it comes to their own fortunes, Aryna Sabalenka comes out on top. Jessica Pegula, despite coming from a billionaire family, has carved out her own success with $18.7 million in prize money and deals with Adidas, Dyson, IBM, Yonex, and Stella Artois, giving her a personal net worth of around $13 million. On the other hand, thanks to Sabalenka’s Grand Slam wins and a powerhouse lineup of sponsors like Nike and Audemars Piguet, she’s built a net worth of about $27.4 million in 2025.