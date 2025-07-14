“Aryna Sabalenka Would Beat Iga Swiatek”- Former Wimbledon Finalist Throws Explosive Opinion Hours After Finals Pack Up

Amanda Anisimova walked into her first Grand Slam final playing the finest tennis of her young career. But the occasion: its weight, its history, and her opponent proved overwhelming. On a warm Saturday afternoon at Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek dismantled the American 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes, clinching her maiden title at the All England Club and handing Anisimova the harshest loss of her career. The American had defeated World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal to reach the Centre Court on Saturday. And in an episode reminiscent of the French Open, a former WTA player feels the wrong champion was crowned.

Aryna Sabalenka was widely tipped to win the title, after all, she had reached two major finals this season and collected three titles. Her Wimbledon history suggested a strong run, as she had reached the semifinals on two occasions. Though the World No.1 had to sit out of the grass-court major last year, due to a shoulder injury, this year should have been hers for the taking. But Anisimova derailed her and then crumbled in the final.

The final’s scoreline, a rare double bagel, marked the first in a Wimbledon women’s final since the Open Era began. But it didn’t feel historic in the way it should have. For fans who’d expected a final fitting of the stage, the match was over before it could begin. For some, that semifinal flipped the story. Former Wimbledon finalist Karolína Plíšková voiced her opinion, believing Sabalenka might have been the one to truly challenge Swiatek. “I think Sabalenka would have beaten Iga Świątek in the final,” she said on the Rakety podcast.

It’s not the first time Aryna Sabalenka’s name has been caught in the tangle of what-ifs. Following her defeat to Coco Gauff in the French Open final, where she lost 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4, the Belarusian was brutally honest in the press room. She called it “the worst final I ever played.” Then, in a moment that stirred controversy, she added, “If Iga would win me another day, I think she would go out today and she would get the win.”

The World No.1 had defeated the 3-time defending champion in the semifinals in a dominant performance that saw Swiatek’s 26-match winning streak at Roland Garros come to an end. The remark, however, was widely interpreted as a slight against Gauff, drawing criticism from fans and commentators. Sabalenka later apologized for the comment, acknowledging that it was “unprofessional.”

Despite everything, the three woman are leading the WTA pack.

WTA rankings heat up as Iga Swiatek closes in on No. 1

Despite being underestimated this fortnight, Iga Swiatek dropped just one set on her way to the Wimbledon crown. Her victory in the final was her 100th Grand Slam match-win in singles and she is now 6-0 in Grand Slam finals. Written off after a muted clay season that saw her fall to No. 8 in the rankings, the Pole now returns to World No. 3.

Anisimova, despite her one-sided loss in the final, walks away with her highest-ever ranking. She jumps five spots to No. 7, a milestone in her career.

As for Sabalenka, the numbers still speak for her dominance. Though she leaves Wimbledon without a Slam title in 2025, her 17-3 record holds strong. She extends her stay at No. 1 to 38 consecutive weeks, and her overall tally reaches 46, just five short of fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka’s total. She remains 4,751 points clear of second-placed Coco Gauff, who fell in the first round at SW19.

The rankings are tightening. Swiatek is rising. Anisimova is finally arriving. And Sabalenka, despite the stumbles, is still leading the pack.

The summer swings toward New York now. The US Open awaits, and with it, another shot at rewriting the story. But in a season of breakthroughs and what-ifs, who will emerge victorious?