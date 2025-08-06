Aryna Sabalenka’s Cincinnati Title Defense In Jeopardy With Swiatek, Keys Standing In Her Way

Last year, Aryna Sabalenka won the US Open, and a crucial aspect of it was her performance in the warm-up tournaments en route to that win. The Belarusian star had acclimatized well by winning the Cincinnati Open last season and subsequently won her third Grand Slam title. However, this season presents a different challenge for Sabalenka. Amid a packed schedule, she skipped the National Bank Open and will just play in Cincinnati before the US Open. Ahead of the WTA 1000 event, Sabalenka suffered a major blow that put her title defense in Cincinnati into question.

Despite being the World Number 1 and the top seed at the Cincinnati Open, Sabalenka has been handed a brutal path in Cincinnati. Earlier today, the draw for the tournament was released, and much to the disappointment of Sabalenka, she’ll face some top stars early on in the tournament.

After being handed a bye in the opening round, Sabalenka will face the winner of the match between the former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and Jaqueline Cristian in the second round. However, the real challenge for Sabalenka lies ahead. She’ll potentially face Emma Raducanu in the third round. The two faced each other at Wimbledon last month, with Raducanu giving Sabalenka a major scare before going down fighting in a hard-fought match.

Further, Sabalenka could face Madison Keys in the quarterfinals. The American star is in great form this season and also won the Australian Open title earlier this year. Moreover, the likes of Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova are also drawn in the same half as Sabalenka and could prove to be strong contenders against the World Number 1.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka also has to defend many ranking points to secure her place as the top-ranked player. Although it won’t be a cakewalk for her, she has it in her to succeed consistently on the big stage.

Veronika Kudermetova highlights Aryna Sabalenka’s unique quality

While her on-court exploits need no explanation, Sabalenka is also a mentally strong player and rarely shows off her frustration on the court. Moreover, Sabalenka has a unique way of dealing with challenges on and off the court, something which her close friend Kudermetova highlighted.

She said, “Aryna achieves great results, she plays very consistently, it is difficult to reach her, it is still a slightly different level. I know how much she works, how much effort and energy she puts into it. We used to communicate very closely and often, we were friends, I even lived with her for a while. She has her difficulties, she has gone through different stages of life. You won’t become a superstar overnight, no. You have to go a long way to get there. And Aryna really deserves where she is. She’s [Aryna] the number one tennis player in the world, has a large team, doesn’t get distracted, and barely talks to anyone.”

Although Sabalenka will have her task cut out at the Cincinnati Open, she is known to produce her best when it matters the most. Can she defend her title ahead of the US Open? Let us know your views in the comments below.