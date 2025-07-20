Aryna Sabalenka’s Ex-Coach Makes Honest Career Confession About His Outburst – “Why Waste Time?”

Aryna Sabalenka is all about her passionate grunts, on-court intensity, and champion mentality. She abides by it so much that when she fails, it becomes a matter of pride for her standards she’s set on the biggest stages. Remember how she vented out the frustration of losing the French Open final against Coco Gauff last month? “It was honestly the worst tennis I’ve played in I don’t know how many months,” the three-time slam queen admitted. She knew she had failed to give her hundred percent, the way she usually does. Her tally of 70 unforced errors was hard to ignore. But that’s the Sabalenka the world knows at the moment. Guess what? She wasn’t this person a few years ago. She was far from having a winning mentality, let alone the hunger to become the best. That’s what her former trainer has opened up about, shedding light on what led to their parting ways with the current World No. 1.

A few years ago, Sabalenka was still struggling to find success and consistency in her WTA journey. That time, former Russian ATP pro Dmitry Tursunov was her coach. But their equation was far from a smooth one. In short, it never went well. But why? Tursunov’s attitude toward Sabalenka was quite harsh, but there was a reason for it.

In an interaction with Sport Express, the former World No.20 spilled the beans on what caused the split between him and Sabalenka. According to the ex-coach, she just simply lacked the motivation to become a great player. Citing an example from her 2018 campaign at the Eastbourne Open, a grass event, he began, “2018, her first final on the grass. The day before, Aryna played in a pair with Su-wei – and frankly fooled around. ‘Hehe, ha-ha…’” Can you imagine the coach’s reaction to this?

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women's singles first round match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Carson Branstine of Canada at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, June 30, 2025.

Tursunov revealed, “I exploded. ‘You’re doing s—! You laugh, you have high on the court. This is disrespect – to a partner, rivals and yourself. Why waste time? You don’t even want to win, and you don’t prepare for tomorrow’s final alone. You have a chance to take the trophy – and are you going to pre-do everything?!'”

“I was very upset by her behavior, negligent attitude to the matter.” Later, his words did come out true. Sabalenka failed to win the singles final against Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets. The latter beat her with a score line of 7-5, 7-6.

Concluding his point, Tursunova said, “Some will say that I behaved toxically. Others will object: “It’s better to hit the ears now when a person puts his fingers in the socket than later, when he climbs on a high-voltage line and tries to hang on it.'” The two eventually parted ways in August 2019. The Belarusian shared an Instagram post and wrote, “Thank you for everything and all the best in your future!”

While there was friction between the two, it seems Sabalenka still regarded him as one of her best coaches. “I’m actually happy to have him by my side because he’s professional and he knows me better than others. I don’t think I can trust anyone like I trust Dmitry, and that’s important,” reported WTA’s website in August 2019. Guess what? It seems she may have followed Tursunov’s tips even after splitting with him in recent years. And it shows in her performances and a zeal to prove herself every time she steps on the court. After all, she’s not World No.1 for nothing.

This season, however, has been anything but memorable for the Belarusian. Despite her best, stupendous efforts and amazing form, she’s failed to win a slam in 2025.

Aryna Sabalenka looks to end slam drought in 2025 at the US Open

In Melbourne, American star Madison Keys broke her dream of a three-peat. Aryna Sabalenka was a defending champion at the Australian Open thanks to her victories in 2023 and 2024. However, she couldn’t replicate a similar result this season at the Rod Laver Arena.

Then last month, on the Parisian clay, another American shattered her French Open dream. World No.2 Coco Gauff beat the World No.1 in straight sets to win her maiden Suzanne Lenglen trophy. If these two heartbreaking campaigns weren’t enough, Sabalenka failed yet again to capture a major title this season.

At Wimbledon, on grass – and for a third occasion this season – an American WTA player ousted the three-time slam queen. To everyone’s surprise, 23-year-old Amanda Anisimova stunned her in a three-set thriller (6-4, 4-6, 6-4). With that, Anisimova made it to her maiden slam final.

Speaking of Sabalenka, she was left speechless. But she still admired her opponent for an amazing performance. “I have to say that she was more brave today. And maybe when I was just trying to stay in the point, she was like… playing more aggressive.” Moving forward, only one last slam remains for this season – the US Open.

And guess what? Sabalenka is the reigning champion of the Flushing Meadows. Last year, she bested American star Jessica Pegula in straight sets (7-5, 7-5) to clinch her third major. But the burning question at the moment is: can the World No.1 really make a solid comeback and lift her fourth slam? What do you think of her prospects at the 2025 US Open? Let us know in the comments below.