Aryna Sabalenka’s Fallout Sparks Rift as Controversial Coco Gauff Remark Splits Pros

“I think she won the match not because she played incredible, just because I made all of those mistakes,” A dejected Aryna Sabalenka couldn’t control her raw emotions during the press conference, after her French Open final defeat by Coco Gauff. At Court Philippe-Chatrier, the three-time slam queen succumbed to her second-straight loss in a Grand Slam title clash this season. Back in January, she couldn’t cross the finish line against another American, Madison Keys, at Rod Laver Arena. But this one really hurt the World No.1, especially looking at the way she played, committing 70 unforced errors. But even after the match was done and dusted, her uncontrolled feelings have sparked a debate, lately, involving the 2025 French Open champion. Now, an Aussie WTA pro has shared her honest thoughts on Sabalenka’s outburst that threw shade at Gauff’s victory.

Let’s take a brief recap of what actually transpired during the post-match interview. When Sabalenka was asked to reflect on the loss, she didn’t hold back. She admitted, “It was really, honestly, the worst tennis I’ve played in the last, I don’t know, how many months,” But then she also claimed, “I think she (Gauff) won the match not because she played incredible, just because I made all of those mistakes from, if you look from the outside, easy balls.” Later, when Sabalenka saw her comments receiving backlash, she issued an online apology. Backtracking on her initial take on Gauff, she wrote, “Yesterday was a tough one. Coco handled the conditions much better than I did and fully deserved the win.”

Following this incident, former American ATP pro Andy Roddick slammed Sabalenka. “What is the point of saying it? I thought it was beneath the precedent that she has set for herself before and frankly it does not matter.” But guess what? Other players think the World No.1 wasn’t completely wrong. Maybe it was the bad timing. How? Aussie WTA pro Daria Saville, in an episode of The Tennis podcast, dated June 12, said, “I think she was really hurt.”

A tearful Aryna Sabalenka French Open Tennis, Day Fourteen, Tennis, Roland Garros, Paris, France – 07 Jun 2025

Saville emphasized on the fact that Sabalenka didn’t have much “time to process.” Immediately after losing the final, she had to go for the press conference. “I think she, I’ve done that before when I’m like still really mad and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m just going to do the press conference now.’ I’ve never had a press conference after losing a Grand Slam final.”

The 31-year-0ld continued, “She was emotional post-match and she just spoke with how she was feeling. I didn’t think she looked through like someone else’s lens and she was just talking from her own perspective,”

Saville noted that even after watching the match again, Sabalenka wouldn’t alter her mind. And that her perspective may remain unchanged. But she did mention that the Belarusian’s overall campaign on the Parisian clay was commendable. According to Saville, her “coaches will actually say, ‘Hey, it wasn’t all that bad and you need to take a step back and let’s go and re-watch this match and you’ll see for yourself that yeah, on paper, there are unforced errors and maybe some bad decisions, but she (Gauff) made you feel that way,'”

Compared to Sabalenka, Gauff committed 30 unforced errors. Her count is not small either. But looking at the World No.1, it’s far less. The 21-year-old was more composed during the final. And eventually, holding her nerves won her the Suzanne Lenglen trophy. But what did Gauff have to say on her opponent’s explosive remarks, throwing shade at her victory?

Coco Gauff breaks silence on Aryna Sabalenka’s post-match comments

Coco Gauff etched her name in the history books after beating Aryna Sabalenka. It was her second French Open final since 2022. Three years ago, aged 18, she hoped to win her maiden slam. However, a formidable opponent in Iga Swiatek shattered her dreams. The Pole dominated the American in straight sets and won with a score line of 6-1, 6-3. In fact, Swiatek was also the reigning champion in last two editions (2023 and 2024).

This time, however, the 2023 US Open winner was determined to accomplish the glory. After a two-hour-thirty-eight minute battle, she defeated Sabalenka with a score line of 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 and clinched her first Roland Garros title. Gauff didn’t hold back either after knowing what the Belarusian said on her win. The latter also mentioned that had Swiatek defeated her in the semis, she would have eventually bested Gauff in the French Open summit clash last week.

During the press conference, Gauff reacted, “I mean, I don’t agree with that. I’m here sitting here (as the champion). No shade to Iga or anything, but last time I played her, I won in straight sets.” She added, “I don’t think that’s a fair thing to say, because anything can really happen. The way Aryna was playing the last few weeks, she was the favorite to win.”

The American concluded, “So I think she was the best person that I could have played in the final. Her being No. 1 in the world was the best person to play, so I think I got the hardest matchup just if you go off stats alone.”

What are your thoughts on this entire incident? Was Sabalenka correct in her take on Gauff’s glory? Let us know in the comments below.