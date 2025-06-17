Aryna Sabalenka’s Honest Admission on Coco Gauff Led French Open Controversy Wins Over Fans

It’s been a tough few days for Aryna Sabalenka. The World No.1 made a name for herself at the French Open, but a loss to Coco Gauff in the final left her shattered. Her post-match honesty sparked backlash. “I think she won the match not because she played incredible [but] just because I made all of those mistakes,” Sabalenka said. Ouch! She apologized and explained her words on Instagram the next day, but the story didn’t end there.

Ten days after the Gauff-Sabalenka showdown, the Belarusian has had time to reflect. Speaking to Eurosport Germany on June 16, Sabalenka admitted she regretted her comments after the French Open final. “That was just completely unprofessional of me. I let my emotions get the better of me. I absolutely regret what I said back then. You know, we all make mistakes. I’m just a human being who’s still learning in life. I think we all have those days when we lose control. The difference with me is, the world is watching. I get a lot more hate for what I did than other people.”

Sabalenka has definitely been the hot topic lately. Tennis legends like Rennae Stubbs, Chris Evert, and Patrick Mouratoglou weighed in on her reaction. Stubbs called her comments “so bad,” despite Sabalenka’s Instagram apology. But the World No.1 has owned her mistake.

She added, “I was super emotional and not very smart at that press conference. It took me a while to revisit it, to approach it with open eyes, and to understand. I realised a lot about myself. Why did I lose so many finals? I kept getting so emotional.” Even on Instagram, Aryna Sabalenka said she was more upset with herself, pointing to the 70 unforced errors she made.

The controversy blew up fast. Even Coco Gauff showed empathy after hearing about Sabalenka’s statements. She called Aryna a “fighter” and praised her power to keep pushing. But Aryan seems to have learned her lesson as she concluded, “So I learned a lot. Above all, one thing: I’m the one who always treats my opponents with great respect - whether I win or lose. Without that respect, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

The captivating rivalry between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka has become a cornerstone of women’s tennis, a compelling clash of styles etched across various hard-fought encounters. Their head-to-head stands at 6-5 in Gauff’s favor, a testament to their closely contested battles. Chronologically, Gauff famously defeated Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final, securing her maiden Grand Slam.

The Belarusian avenged that loss in the 2024 Australian Open semifinal, showcasing her powerful game. This year, Aryna triumphed over Gauff in the Madrid Open final, a significant clay-court victory. So it’s safe to say that they’ve had quite a rivalry against each other but never shown disrespect. Now, after this new statement from Sabalenka, fans seem to have warmed up to her again.

Fans cheer on Aryna Sabalenka following honest admission

While many called her out for unsportsmanlike behavior just a week ago, one fan now wrote, “Class act, that’s my GOAT. Let’s forget it and get back to winning ways💯” The World No.1 usually keeps her cool after losses. She often jokes with her team in the stands, cheekily blaming them for a loss and making the crowd laugh. But this time was different.

She was frustrated during the match, yelling at her team and even breaking down during the trophy ceremony, unable to speak. Aryna Sabalenka later admitted carrying those emotions into the press conference was wrong. Another fan said, “A lot of respect for Aryna for admitting her mistake 👊”

One fan commented, “Now, this sounds like a person who has genuinely reflected, taken ownership, and learned.” Sabalenka’s honesty stood out when she called her behavior “completely unprofessional” and said the words she chose were “not very smart at that press conference.” She also revealed how she analyzed the moment after the tournament, calling it a “very instructive lesson” for her.

Another user offered perspective: “These are young players and the press loves provoking them with questions that trigger their emotions and swaying somethings that with a little bit more time to answer they would not have done so. Can’t be easy to be interviewed after a big loss. Great apology.” Many echoed this view, including former world No. 20 Daria Saville, who said she too had said things she didn’t mean after a loss but never reached a Grand Slam final. Saville added, “I think she was really hurt. I think she didn’t have that much time to process.”

One user captured Aryna’s feelings well: “A person’s true feelings often come to light after a week of reflection. Such a classy answer, I hope this ends the outrage among people.” Sabalenka kept a low profile after the French Open. Now, Aryna Sabalenka is moving into the grass court season, hoping for a fresh start. Will this help her make deeper runs like she has most of this season? Only time will tell.

Right now, she’s gearing up for her next match in Berlin against Rebeka Masarova on June 18. Share your thoughts in the comments below!