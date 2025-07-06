Aryna Sabalenka’s Only Wish for Wimbledon Crowd as She Looks to End a Long Wimbledon Curse

For all her power, presence, and Grand Slam success elsewhere, Wimbledon has remained the one major Aryna Sabalenka hasn’t yet conquered. The world No. 1 has reached the semifinals twice but never the final, and in 2024, a shoulder injury forced her to withdraw just before the tournament began. As the 2025 edition continues to unfold dramatically, with top seeds falling left and right, Sabalenka suddenly finds herself with a rare and golden opportunity to finally end her long-standing Wimbledon drought. After her fourth-round win over Elise Mertens, Sabalenka was interviewed on court, and one moment stood out.

When asked by the host in front of the crowd, “Wimbledon is one Grand Slam that so far you haven’t got to a final. Do you feel the belief is building with each and every win that maybe this is the year?” Her answer, full of emotion and sincerity, quickly caught fire online.

A clip shared by The Tennis Letter on X shows Aryna Sabalenka smiling and saying, “With your support, guys, every point I’m just trying to give my best and really hope for the best. With your support, guys, I think everything is possible… I mean it’s such a beautiful tournament, and I always dreamed of winning it… Every time I’m on this court, I’m just trying to bring my best tennis, fight for every point, and hope for the best.”

That moment wasn’t just a sound; it captured exactly where Sabalenka is right now: hopeful, hungry, and surrounded by a crowd that’s beginning to rally behind her Wimbledon dream. Her win over Mertens wasn’t smooth sailing. In the second set, the Belgian broke early and led 3–1, forcing Sabalenka to adjust. She began targeting Mertens’ backhand more and waited for her opponent’s level to drop, which it did. Sabalenka broke back, held serve confidently, and eventually edged the tie-break 7–4 with her signature power game.

Aryna Sabalenka finished the match with 36 winners to 18 unforced errors. Mertens played well, too, with 25 winners, but couldn’t match Sabalenka’s intensity in key moments. Now the question is: can the world No. 1 keep this form going and finally conquer Wimbledon?

Aryna Sabalenka’s path to the final has never been clearer

It’s not often the Wimbledon draw cracks wide open, but this year, it has. With big names like Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa, and Zheng Qinwen all knocked out early, Aryna Sabalenka suddenly finds herself with a golden chance. She’s already a three-time Grand Slam champ and the current world No. 1, but Wimbledon? That’s the one major that’s slipped through her fingers. She is now playing against Laura Siegemund, a 37-year-old German player, more of a doubles achiever rather than a singles player. Three doubles and one mixed Grand Slam.

However, the thing is that despite her blasting power, Sabalenka still has not been able to break the Wimbledon code. She has a game based on physical strength, huge serves, hitting flat, and excellent pace, which is strong but not sufficient on a grass court. Sure, she has developed those areas, but her movements and touch shots still do not keep up. This is her second visit to the semifinals here (in 2021 and 2023), yet both times, nerves had gotten the better of her.

And let’s not forget, Aryna Sabalenka didn’t even get to play Wimbledon last year. A shoulder injury knocked her out before it began, stalling all her momentum. That, combined with the short grass-court season, means she often has less time to adapt. But this year? She’s healthy. She’s locked in. She’s connecting with the crowd. And with the top contenders out of the way, it finally feels like things are lining up. Maybe, just maybe, this is the moment Sabalenka turns her Wimbledon story around, not with power alone, but with belief.

Whether she can finally turn that into her first Wimbledon title, that’s what the next chapter will reveal. For full match-day coverage and live updates from the All England Club, follow our EssentiallySports Live Blog.