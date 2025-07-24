Aryna Sabalenka’s Rise Comes at a Cost as Ex-Best Friend Says: ‘Barely Talks to Anyone’

Aryna Sabalenka is intense on the court when she takes on her rivals with unmatched serves, backhands, and powerful forehands. But when the World No.1 and three-time slam queen is not in action, she can be perceived as the most fun-loving. From dancing on trending tracks to having fun banters with fellow WTA stars, the Belarusian enjoys engaging in light-hearted moments off the court. However, it appears the fun-loving Aryna Sabalenka, who’s seen having lots of interactions with people on tour, is not really that ‘social’.

In the years leading to her rise to clinch the number 1 spot, the Belarusian made sure to work on a lot of aspects, including her overall persona. The World No.1 even mentioned, “When I compete, I am a tiger – I’m fighting for my dreams out there, there’s no time to be nice.” In fact, her former best-friend and fellow WTA star, Veronika Kudermetova, also shed light on an unknown aspect that hardly anyone knows.

Veronika Kudermetova, who once shared a close bond with Sabalenka, shared her thoughts in an interview with the Russian website Championat. Kudermetova stated, “Aryna achieves great results, she plays very consistently, it is difficult to reach her, it is still a slightly different level. I know how much she works, how much effort and energy she puts into it. We used to communicate very closely and often, we were friends, I even lived with her for a while. She has her difficulties, she has gone through different stages of life.” Commending the Belarusian, she further added, “You won’t become a superstar overnight, no. You have to go a long way to get there. And Aryna really deserves where she is.”

Wimbledon Tennis Championships – Day 11 LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 10: Aryna Sabalenka plays in the Ladies singles semi-finals match against Amanda Anisimova of the United States during day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 10, 2025.

But then, Kudermetova threw light on what most people don’t know about Sabalenka’s off court persona. Touching upon her current status of relationship with Sabalenka, she mentioned, “No, we communicate less now.” The 28-year-old further added, “She’s [Aryna] the number one tennis player in the world, has a large team, doesn’t get distracted, and barely talks to anyone,” while staying fully focused on just her tennis goals.

Speaking of her goal-oriented side, it gets proven with her consistency across the events. She may have missed out on clinching a slam this season, but her overall singles record is still fantastic so far. She’s lifted three WTA trophies, too, while making deep runs in almost every campaign she’s played in 2025. However, nothing comes close to winning a slam and Sabalenka knows it. Guess what? She can still make it happen at the last remaining major of the year.

Aryna Sabalenka looks to end season with a major triumph

Back in January, Aryna Sabalenka was on the verge of an Australian Open three-peat. But American star Madison Keys bested the World No.1 in the summit clash at the Rod Laver Arena. Last month, another American icon, Coco Gauff, came out victorious against the Belarusian in the French Open final at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

And if this blow wasn’t enough, Sabalenka witnessed yet another defeat at the hands of an American during the Wimbledon. In the semis, 23-year-old Amanda Anisimova dominated her in a three-set thriller. She reached her maiden slam final with a score line of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Undoubtedly, Sabalenka had no words to describe what happened to her on the Centre Court. She was upset with a third-straight failure in a slam this season. But still, she commended Anisimova for her stellar efforts. “I have to say that she was more brave today. And maybe when I was just trying to stay in the point, she was like… playing more aggressive.”

Moving forward, Sabalenka will now step into the last slam of 2025 – the US Open. At the Flushing Meadows, she’s a reigning champion at the moment. In the previous edition, she bested America’s Jessica Pegula in the summit clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium in straight sets. Probably that win may motivate her this time, too, in order to lift a second-straight trophy in New York.

Do you think she will be able to forget all the setbacks this season and eventually make a glorious comeback at the US Open?