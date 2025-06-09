Aryna Sabalenka’s Veiled Shot at Coco Gauff Sparks Andy Roddick’s Blunt French Open Verdict

Winning Grand Slam tournaments is the crown jewel for any tennis titan, especially when you’ve already hoisted 3. But what happens when your dream dies on a court where glory has always slipped through your fingers? Aryna Sabalenka faced that cruel reality at Court Philippe-Chatrier a day ago, clashing with a destiny-hungry Coco Gauff. The American rose, 2-1 in sets, claiming the ‘Coupe Suzanne Lenglen’, while Sabalenka was left broken in defeat. Emotions spilled! Tears flowed. But it wasn’t just heartbreak; her post-match remarks sparked uproar. And now, Andy Roddick, the former US Open champ, isn’t holding back, accusing Sabalenka of crossing a line that felt personal!

After her heartbreaking loss to Coco Gauff in the French Open final, the Belarusian top seed didn’t just leave behind tears on the clay, she stirred a storm with her words. Calling it “the worst final I ever played,” the Belarusian reflected on her struggles, including being broken 9 times and tallying 70 unforced errors.

But it was her post-match remark that ignited backlash: “If Iga would win me another day, I think she would go out today and she would get the win.” Many people, including former US Open champion Andy Roddick, reacted negatively to the comment, indirectly suggesting that Sabalenka’s remarks about Coco were personal.

A couple of hours ago on his podcast “Served,” the former top seed Andy Roddick didn’t hold back. Speaking with the clarity of a seasoned pro and the candor that fans have come to expect, the former US Open winner addressed Aryna Sabalenka’s post-match remarks after her French Open final loss to Coco Gauff. And this time, Roddick wasn’t offering applause.

“Yesterday, I said you know the way that Sabalanka has generally carried herself during post-match ceremonies and all of that stuff. She has been largely good. She normally has a joke or is complimentary. I didn’t really like what she did in the post-match presser yesterday. Talking about how terrible she played, and talking about all this stuff,” he added.

His voice carried the sting of disappointment as he dissected the Belarusian’s words that questioned Coco’s legitimacy on the big day. “Talking about how Iga would have won had she played Coco. Like, I don’t know like who like if a frog had wings it wouldn’t bump its a–. What’s the point of saying? I thought was beneath the precedent that she’s set for herself before, and frankly, it doesn’t matter scoreboard wins or losses.”

He also acknowledged that the court conditions might’ve favored Gauff, saying, “I think the conditions helped Coco a ton, like a lot. I said it yesterday on the show, but they are what they are. We know the drill at this point, we know the contract, we know sometimes it works for you and sometimes it doesn’t.”

The American was candid in how he felt about the overall press conference: “I was disappointed with her going on and about it and I wasn’t privy to her press conference when I said that she generally loses pretty well. I think yesterday was an exception, and I think with time, you know maybe she’ll regret it, maybe she won’t, maybe she doesn’t give a s— about it,”

Yet, his take wasn’t rooted in malice at all. “I’m not going to rip her for it because I’ve been in it. I’ve done worse and had bad emotional states, and it was just it was poor form for her. I was disappointed we did our show, and I generally like Aryna a lot. I think she has a lot to the game. I think she has dealt with losses pretty well before losing to Madison was a heartbreaker too and I thought she was brilliant in the postmortem of that match but it felt like a personal shot at Coco, a little bit like kind of taken away her shine a little bit, which I thought was just unnecessary,” the former pro continued.

And as for Sabalenka, the pain was real. The Belarusian’s words carried the ache of a final lost and a dream slipped away. Justified or not, the agony echoed loud and clear!

Aryna Sabalenka finally addresses Coco Gauff’s remarks

Aryna Sabalenka has recently stepped forward to set the record straight after drawing heat for her post-match remarks. In the aftermath of a bruising final, where the American clinched the title, Sabalenka suggested that her own flood of unforced errors, rather than Gauff’s brilliance, decided the match, a comment that didn’t sit well with fans or tennis purists like Andy Roddick.

Facing the backlash, Sabalenka took to IG to offer clarity and a heartfelt apology. “Yesterday was a tough one. Coco handled the conditions much better than I did and fully deserved the win. She was the better player yesterday and I want to give her the credit she earned,” she added.

Sabalenka didn’t dodge the facts either. “You all know me, I’m always going to be honest and human in how I process these moments. I made over 70 unforced errors, so I can’t pretend it was a great day for me. But both things can be true. I didn’t play my best and Coco stepped up and played with poise and purpose. She earned that title. Respect.”

While her racket may have faltered on the red court, her integrity struck a powerful chord. It takes courage to admit defeat, not just on court, but in the mind.

In a sport where character defines legacy, the WTA No. 1 just wrote a new page: one of growth, grace, and guts.