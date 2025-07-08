Aryna Sabelenka’s Behaviour Nearly Breaking Wimbledon Rule Called Out By Fans: “Get Out”

Aryna Sabalenka has been on a redemption arc at Wimbledon this year. After missing last year’s tournament due to a shoulder injury, the Belarusian stormed into the quarterfinals without dropping a single set. With two Grand Slam final losses behind her, she’s more determined than ever to finally clinch that elusive major title. But on Tuesday, Sabalenka found herself in unfamiliar territory, on the losing end of a set. Facing Germany’s Laura Siegemund, Sabalenka dropped the opening set, and it’s not the scoreline that’s grabbing headlines. It’s how she responded.

Siegemund looked tense while serving for the set at 5-3, double-faulting twice to let Sabalenka close the gap to 5-4. But the German regrouped and served it out on her second attempt, finishing with an unreturned serve to take the set.

As soon as the players headed to their benches, Sabalenka covered her face with a towel and then took a six-minute toilet break. According to Wimbledon rules, a player is allowed only a 5-minute bathroom break. This didn’t sit well with many fans online.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Fans react to Aryna Sabalenka’s long break

Several fans took to X to express their disapproval, calling out what they saw as double standards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Sabalenka 6 minute toiletbreak after losing a set but no one is talking about it, different standards always for some players,” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another chimed in, “Not Sabalenka using Iga’s bathroom tactics? Girl get out 💀”

Echoing the sentiment, a third added, “Sabalenka went on a toilet break after losing a set! Once again: Sabalenka went on a toilet break after losing a set! Where are you, toilet police? Oh, you’re not here because it’s not Iga Świątek, I get it.”