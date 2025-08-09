Banned From WTA, Elena Rybakina’s Coach Walks Free After Stunning Turnaround

Finally, some relief for Stefano Vukov! Shortly after the US Open, the WTA launched an investigation, which concluded after four months. Following that investigation, on January 31, Elena Rybakina’s ex-coach received a one-year ban. He was told the investigation had found “abuse of authority and abusive conduct” towards the player. Under this suspension, Vukov was unable to access stadiums, practice courts, and other facilities, as well as player accommodations.

The four major tournaments honored the band, but despite that, Stefano Vukov travelled to Melbourne (for the AO) and supported Elena Rybakina from a distance. Amid all these, Goran Ivanisevic, who joined Rybakina’s team on 1 November 2024, as a replacement for Vukov, had to ultimately leave her team due to Rybakina’s insistence on having Vukov. Coming to his suspension, well shortly after WTA’s announcement, the chief executive of the WTA Tour, Portia Archer, revealed some interesting details, which claimed Stefano Vukov of violating the Tour’s code of conduct by “ridiculing and abusing” Rybakina during coaching. The summary also mentioned Vukov had called the tennis star “stupid” and “retarded.“

Not only that, Archer also wrote that Vukov told Elena Rybakina would still be in Russia “picking potatoes” without him. This three-page summary mentioned Stefano Vukov’s “mental abuse” and his tendency to push the player “beyond her limits,” which perhaps had also been a major reason behind her “physical illness.” During that phase, we saw Rybakina withdrawing from many events due to illness. Other than that, Archer also revealed that Rybakina’s mother, Ekaterina, was well aware of all these things and had also mailed Vukov, complaining of the same. But following all this drama, as per the latest news, the WTA has confirmed that his ban has been lifted and he can once again be seen getting back to coaching duties.

The WTA issued a statement to The Athletic, which said, “The WTA is fully committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all athletes and other participants, as set out in our WTA Code of Conduct and Safeguarding Code. Any sanctions issued following a breach of these safeguarding rules are carefully considered and are subject to appeal before an independent tribunal.” It further added, “While case details remain confidential, we can confirm that Mr. Vukov is eligible to receive credentials at WTA events. We will not be commenting further.“

As per the reports, Stefano Vukov had filed an appeal and entered into private arbitration, which took place before Wimbledon a month ago. So, finally, after all these dramas and off-court tussles, the 38-year-old Croatian coach finally breathed a sigh of relief. How did Elena Rybakina previously react to her ex-coach’s suspension, though?

Despite all these controversies, Elena Rybakina always stood beside Stefano Vukov

Stefano Vukov’s coaching style has faced a severe backlash in the past. For example, almost five years ago, WTA released a video clip where he was seen calling Elena Rybakina “lazy,” and then he went on to say, “We’ll edit that one.” According to this theory, he was the one who knew how to provoke a player like Rybakina and make her angry to get better results. Talking about his unusual coaching style, former WTA pro, Laura Robson once claimed, “I don’t know how she (Rybakina deals with the coach.“

Even Pam Shriver had also opened up on the same saying, “It’s time for our entire sport to finally stand up to known abuse and cult-like manipulations of players. This is a very sad situation, and my prayers are with ER.” Seeing all these complaints and Vukov’s suspension, Elena Rybakina made a very interesting comment during the 2025 AO pre-tournament press conference. She said, “I don’t agree with a lot of things what WTA do in the sense of my relationship with Stefano…As I said before, I have never made any complaints or any of these things. I always said that he never mistreated me.“

Not only that, even before the 2025 Qatar Open, she spoke about the importance of Stefano Vukov in her team. In May 2025, when she won the Strasbourg International, with Davide Sanguinetti on her side as a coach, she was seen thanking both Sanguinetti and Vukov during her speech at the prize ceremony.

So, as things stand, we could possibly see Vukov back in her team in the near future. But for now, Elena Rybakina, who recently got back to the Top 10 in the rankings, is gearing up to take on Renata Zarazua in the R64 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. She was defeated by the teenager, Victoria Mboko, in the SF of the Canadian Open. Can Rybakina make a strong comeback from that defeat against the eventual champion?