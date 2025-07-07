Tennis Mom Drops a Stunning Reality Check at Wimbledon on Her Post-Pregnancy Return

Over the past few years, Belinda Bencic has seen the different facets of life. While playing consistently on the WTA Tour, the Swiss star decided to focus on her family and gave birth to her first child in April last year. Nonetheless, she decided to make a comeback to the sport and is showing glimpses of her best at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. Although things have changed, Bencic’s performance continues to excel on the court. Recently, she opened up about the struggles of playing while serving the role of a mother.

Earlier today, Bencic had a straight-set win over the 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (4), 6-4. The Swiss star was dominant right from the word go to make it to the last 8, her best performance at Wimbledon. Subsequently, during the post-match interview, Bencic was asked about how she juggles between personal and professional life.

Belinda Bencic replied, “Honestly, it’s been really amazing. I’m really proud of myself and the whole team, I think we did an amazing job coming back. I’m really enjoying it at the moment. But it’s still easy traveling with her, I think it will get harder but it’s amazing to share the memories as a family to come here. As a family, I think I’m taking much more pictures at the moment and just really enjoying it more. I’m juggling it like every mom does. Props to the moms.”

In recent years, we have been seeing many tennis moms shine on the tennis court. From Victoria Azarenka to Taylor Townsend, these women are role models for many, balancing their personal and professional lives to perfection. For Bencic, she has a shot at history as she has entered the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and looking good to dig deep in the tournament.

Belinda Bencic has set big goals for herself

Before taking a break from tennis owing to her pregnancy, Belinda Bencic had won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and even reached No. 4 in the WTA rankings. While she is on the rise on the WTA Tour after her comeback, Bencic is aiming to get back among the top 10 on the WTA Tour this year.

Talking about her goals on her comeback, Bencic said, “My goals have not changed. I still want to be one of the world’s best. I’m taking it a bit easier now. Tennis was always so important to me, it was my everything. Now I see the world a bit differently and with more distance. It’s my job, which I still love and want to do my best at. But there are other things in life too. That’s why I’m taking it easier.”

Belinda Bencic will now face the winner of the match between Emma Navarro and Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships. The match can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog. Can Bencic emerge as the surprise package at this year’s Wimbledon? Let us know your views in the comments below.