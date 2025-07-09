Wimbledon Quarter-Finalist Yells at Coach Mid-Match in an Unexpected Turn of Events

While some players like receiving tips during matches, some players just hate it. Belinda Bencic can be a perfect example of the latter, as seen during her match against Mirra Andreeva today. The Swiss star was engrossed in a close second set, which was keenly fought by both players. Toward the end of the second set, Andreeva lost some crucial points and was left frustrated by her play despite leading by one set to love. Subsequently, her coach, Matej Liptak, tried giving her some tips to change the course of the set. However, it was met with a stern reaction by Bencic.

The Swiss star has been around the tennis circuit for a long time. She has the experience to perform on the big stage and has played in some big encounters in her career. However, on this occasion, when her coach tried giving her tips, Bencic caught a frustrated look and hit out at her coach, saying, “I don’t want to know what I have to play.” Clearly, Bencic wanted to be left alone at that moment and find the solutions herself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Despite the show of frustration, Bencic went on to find the solutions herself and defeat Andreeva in straight sets 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). She caught a sigh of relief after getting over the finish line and entered the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships. Meanwhile, although Bencic expressed her frustration at her coach for giving her tips mid-match, she maintains a healthy relationship with her team, who have helped her to make a comeback after becoming a mother.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Swiss star gave birth to her first child back in April last year and returned to the court just six months later. Ahead of her comeback, her entire team worked very hard with her so that Bencic could find the form that she showed before motherhood. Recently, Bencic also spoke about the challenges of playing alongside fulfilling motherhood duties.

Belinda Bencic gives a reality check on her comeback

Although we have been watching many tennis moms excel on the court, returning post-pregnancy is not a mean feat. It takes a lot of grit and determination to get back to where they left and Bencic has done the hard work to reach the Wimbledon semifinals. During an interview recently, Bencic was asked how she felt on returning to the court as a mother.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She revealed, Honestly, it’s been really amazing. I’m really proud of myself and the whole team, I think we did an amazing job coming back. I’m really enjoying it at the moment. But it’s still easy traveling with her, I think it will get harder but it’s amazing to share the memories as a family to come here. As a family, I think I’m taking much more pictures at the moment and just really enjoying it more. I’m juggling it like every mom does. Props to the moms.”

However, the path only gets tougher from here as she faces the former World Number 1 Iga Swiatek in the last four. The match can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top in that contest.