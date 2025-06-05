Best Friend Martina Navratilova Snubbed for Serena Williams as Chris Evert Drops a Bold GOAT Verdict

Martina Navratilova was 12 when she first read about the heroics of Chris Evert. It wouldn’t be until a few years later, when playing a tournament at Fort Lauderdale, that she ran into Evert. Although the latter was busy with a backgammon game, little did either player know about the friendship that would blossom. Well, talking about her friendship with Navratilova, she once spoke about how her biggest rival became her closest friend during her tough times. As a cancer survivor herself, Martina Navratilova had crucial insights into the process and was one of the most apt people to help Chris Evert during her dark phase. Recalling those days, Evert once revealed, “She has been such a support for me. Coming over to my house, cooking me soup, cooking me pasta, really taking care of me, calling me, making sure I’m OK.” Highlighting their strong bond, she even said, “If I’m going to go through the trenches, there’s nobody I’d pick more than Martina.”

On 18 October 2024, when Martina Navratilova turned 68, Evert was among the first ones to send her birthday wishes to her fiercest rival during her playing days. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my great friend ⁦(and rival!) ⁦Martina Navratilova, who always has my back and continues to inspire me with her strength and resilience. Love our friendship.” But did this friendship reflect when she was asked to pick her Top 5 while naming the GOATs in women’s tennis?

Well, interestingly, Chris Evert left the top spot for someone else this time! Who is it? Starting from the bottom, she picked Billie Jean King at 5. Reason? “Versatility, serving and volleying, could hit groundstrokes. She had an all-court game as well and had a lot of titles (129).” Following that, in the fourth spot, she kept Australian legend, Margaret Court. The Aussie had won 24 women’s singles major titles and a total of 64 major titles (including doubles and mixed doubles). Steffi Graf secured the third place in Evert’s list. Speaking on the exact reason behind this pick, she said, “She (Graf) won the Olympics (1988) and won all the majors in one year (1988).” But where’s her bestie?

She picked Martina Navratilova as her second choice. “Because she has won more tournaments than any women’s player (167 singles titles), and she also was winning singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. So had all the shots on her book.” But who secured the top spot on her list, then? “The greatest player of all time would be Serena Williams because I think she’s the best tennis player and the best athlete that I’ve seen in the game of tennis.”

Is it the first time that we’ve seen Chris Evert separating Serena Williams from others when it comes to naming the best of the best? Well, even in 2021, during the podcast Da Windy City, from FanSided, she said, “If you put all the best tennis players of all-time I would say Serena. If you said the most accomplished career, I would say more Steffi (Graf) and Martina (Navratilova). They have better numbers. They have a better percentage of winning, they won more tournaments, they just won a couple of less grand slams but they are better in all the other categories.“

Who were her picks on the men’s side then? “I think Novak (Djokovic) if he has another three or four years, especially, I think he is going to have to be considered the greatest of all time. Mentally, physically, oh my gosh, and emotionally, he’s above them all I think. Shot making, artistry: Roger Federer. Fitness and warrior fighter: Rafa Nadal, but Djokovic will win more tournaments and will win more grand slam tournaments and will have a better record.“ She picked the Serb as the GOAT at that time, but what does she have to say about his chances at the 2025 French Open?

Chris Evert shares her honest thoughts on Novak Djokovic’s chances at the 2025 French Open

Novak Djokovic had a tough time over the last twelve months before the 2025 Geneva Open. However, despite his heroics in Geneva, Chris Evert didn’t look too confident while sharing her thoughts about Djokovic’s chances at the 2025 French Open. In a previous interview, she claimed, “The way he’s playing right now, he’s not gonna win. So he would have to play spectacular tennis like every single match. And I mean, I could see him definitely getting to the second week. I could see getting to a semi, but I don’t know him.“

She further added, “I don’t know, after watching him the last few weeks, I don’t see him winning this title. I don’t see … you know… I think this week will tell a lot.” According to Evert, Novak Djokovic’s age is the key factor that has been currently affecting his performance level recently. Interestingly, the 38-year-old has not only secured his spot in the SF of the 2025 French Open by defeating last year’s finalist Alexander Zverev by 4-6,6-3,6-2,6-4, but he has also set up multiple records with this win. What are those?

Novak Djokovic has now become the second-oldest player in the Open Era to reach the men’s singles semifinals, and he is also the first player to claim 10+ wins against the Top 5 at multiple Grand Slam singles events since the ATP Rankings were introduced in 1973. If he manages to beat the current world number one, Jannik Sinner, in the SF, he’d then get one step closer to clinching his 25th Grand Slam title. Can Nole prove Chris Evert’s predictions wrong and secure a spot in the final, and before clinching his fourth title on Parisian clay?