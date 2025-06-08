Bold Wimbledon Pick Surfaces as Coco Gauff and Madison Keys Inspire New American Dream in 2025

Remember the last time an American WTA ace ruled Center Court? It was Serena Williams in 2016, conquering the wind and Angelique Kerber to clinch her 22nd GS at Wimbledon. That triumph echoed through history, setting the standard for greatness! Fast forward to 2025, with American flags already flying high after Madison Keys in Melbourne and Coco Gauff in Paris, the stars may be aligning for another red, white, and blue coronation at Wimbledon. And guess what? Former American pro Mardy Fish has tossed a bold name into the mix for this year’s grass-court glory, and it just might surprise you!

The GS journey of 2025 kicked off in dazzling fashion as Madison Keys finally fulfilled her destiny at the AO. On the storied Rod Laver Arena, Keys stunned top seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to capture her 1st major title. With fearless composure, she conquered both Iga Swiatek and Sabalenka, the WTA’s top two, becoming the 1st woman since Venus Williams in 2005 to pull off such a feat in back-to-back Slam rounds.

Then came Paris! Under the crimson skies of Roland Garros last night, Coco Gauff roared back to capture her 2nd Grand Slam title, again toppling the relentless Sabalenka, and etching her name next to Serena Williams as the youngest American to lift the ‘Suzanne-Lenglen Cup’ since 2002. Now, with the grass-court season on the horizon, former tennis ace Mardy Fish has stepped forward, offering a bold prediction for Wimbledon’s crown, and his pick might just keep the American Slam wave rolling.

Just hours ago, former American ATP ace Mardy Fish sent shockwaves across tennis circles with a bold tweet backing Jessica Pegula for Wimbledon glory. “Jess Pegula gonna win Wimbledon. Make it a full American ladies sweep of the Majors this year!” he wrote, a quiet prediction, yet roaring with belief for the 31-year-old, who’s still hungry for her 1st Slam.

Pegula, the dependable warrior on the WTA tour, has had a rollercoaster new season. After a runner-up finish in Adelaide, she lifted trophies in Austin and Charleston. Though she fell short in the Miami Open final to Aryna Sabalenka, her fight remained unwavering. In Paris as well, she began strong with wins over Anca Todoni and Ann Li, even ousting former champion Marketa Vondrousova. But then came the upset, a stunning 4th-round loss to local teen Lois Boisson. That sting still lingers!

Despite her Wimbledon QF run in 2023, Pegula’s grass-court track record hasn’t turned many heads: an 8/5 win-loss record since 2019 and a rough 2nd-round exit last year against China’s Wang Xinyu. However, skipping the ‘Queen’s Club Championships’ this year signals one thing: she’s zoning in, saving her best for the big stage.

Yet, the weight of expectations and the social media whirlwind after her French Open exit took their toll. But champions rise not only from glory but from the grit it takes to silence doubt.

Jessica Pegula faces intense backlash after French Exit

Jessica Pegula, the 3rd seed and one of the steadiest performers on the WTA tour, endured a stunning and heartbreaking upset at Roland Garros. French wildcard Lois Boisson dethroned the American, ranked a staggering 361st, in what became one of the most electrifying matches of the tournament. On a roaring Court Philippe-Chatrier, Boisson clawed her way to a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win, becoming the lowest-ranked woman to reach a GS quarterfinal since 2017 and the first French wildcard to do so since the legendary Mary Pierce in 2002. The American ace, on the other hand, became the highest seed to fall in this year’s draw.

But what came after was even uglier. In the hours following her defeat, Pegula found herself under fire, not from media, but from toxic, entitled fans. Taking to IG, she shared a chilling thread titled, “A thread on the insane people that bet on tennis.” The messages were brutal. One said, “Just quit playing tennis and enjoy your father’s money! You are literally the most useless top 10 player ever!” while another disturbingly read, “Somewhere in the world, there is a tree that’s working really hard to produce the Oxygen that you waste.”

“It’s so bad,” Pegula wrote, laying bare the harassment athletes silently endure after their matches. “Those are just really small snippets. I get told my family should get cancer and die from people on here on a regular basis. Absolutely crazy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with Wimbledon fast approaching, Pegula has a chance to flip the script. With her fellow Americans Madison Keys and Coco Gauff already lifting trophies in 2025, the grass courts of SW19 offer her redemption and a shot at planting the American flag at the 3rd Slam of the year.

After the darkness, can Pegula find her light on the lawns of London?