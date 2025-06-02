Caroline Garcia Sends a Message After Her Compatriot Stuns Jessica Pegula at the French Open

World No. 361 Lois Boisson just delivered the biggest stunner of this year’s French Open, knocking out third seed and US Open finalist Jessica Pegula in a wild 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 fourth-round thriller. Playing in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the very first time—and having never faced anyone inside the Top 50 before this week — homegrown talent Boisson rode a tidal wave of crowd support on Court Philippe Chatrier as chants of her name echoed through the stadium. And now, she’s got the tennis world joining in.

The 22-year-old wild card had already raised eyebrows with her first-round upset over 24th seed Elise Mertens. She then shrugged off a second-set bagel to outlast fellow Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot in the third round. But it was her fearless win over Pegula that truly made history. Boisson becomes the lowest-ranked woman to reach a major quarterfinal since Kaia Kanepi, then ranked No. 418, made it to the last eight at the 2017 US Open.

“I’m not sure what to say. Playing on this court, with this atmosphere, was amazing,” she said after her win. “I gave my all and in the end I won, which is just incredible. I hope I’m going to win it all!”

After her stunning victory, compatriot and former World No.4 Caroline Garcia congratulated Lois Boisson. She wrote on X, “Lois. Keep dreaming big and indirectly making us dream” (Translated from French).

Caroline Garcia’s bond with Roland-Garros runs deep. A two-time doubles champion at the clay-court Slam, first in 2016 and then again in 2022 alongside Kristina Mladenovic, Garcia helped deliver a historic moment when the French pair became the first all-French duo in 45 years to lift the trophy. In singles, her standout moment came in 2017 when she powered her way to the quarterfinals. But this year, the 31-year-old veteran announced that 2025 would mark her final appearance at the tournament she’s called home for 14 straight editions.

“After 15 years competing at the highest level, and more than 25 years putting pretty much every second of my life into it, I feel ready to start a new chapter,” Garcia shared in a heartfelt social media post. “My 14th consecutive time being part of it. And my last.” Her farewell run was cut short in the opening round with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to American Bernarda Pera.

As one era ends, another begins. With Garcia bowing out, the torch seems to be passing to Lois Boisson, the 22-year-old sensation who’s turning heads with every swing of the racket. Now, the question isn’t whether France has a new star, but how high she can go.

Lois Boisson gets a boost up the rankings after shocking upset

Lois Boisson’s victory over Jessica Pegula wasn’t just a crowd-pleaser; it was career-defining. It marked her first-ever match against a Top 20 opponent, and she made it count, handing the World No. 3 a shock exit in three gripping sets. That win puts Boisson at 1-0 against Top 20 players, a perfect start in the company of giants.

But her challenge is far from over. Up next is another big test: a maiden clash against No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals. The Russian teenager booked her own spot in the last eight with a composed win over Daria Kasatkina.

Whatever happens, the 22-year-old’s Paris breakthrough has already launched her into a new stratosphere. She’s projected to soar to around No. 120 in the rankings, and if she pulls off another upset, she could crack the Top 70, landing as high as No. 68 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

Brimming with belief, Lois Boisson made her goals crystal clear after her win against Jessica Pegula. When asked what she wanted to tell the crowd at Roland-Garros, she declared, “That I hope to win [this tournament].”

The young Frenchwoman has shaken up the draw. Could Paris witness a new French champion in the making? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!