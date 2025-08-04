Chaos at Canadian Open as Elena Rybakina’s 23-Year-Old Opponent Faces Cruel Twist

Just days ago, Bianca Andreescu’s return to home soil turned into a harsh nightmare as she was forced to walkover against Mirra Andreeva, the pain in her left ankle stealing her chance before the battle began. It was a gut-wrenching moment, the kind that echoes the brutal reality of high-octane tennis, where exits aren’t always written with defeat, but with injury. Now, as the Canadian Open races toward its quarterfinal stage, the spotlight shifts once again. Elena Rybakina’s opponent, Marta Kostyuk, stares down a cruel twist of fate, caught in a storm where dreams crash before they can fly.

In the high-stakes Canadian Masters quarterfinal, Elena Rybakina wasted no time making her mark. The 9th seed stormed through the first set with commanding dominance, sealing it 6-1 and setting the tone under the North American lights. Her power, precision, and relentless rhythm left little room for a counterstrike.

But just as the second set tipped 2-1 in Rybakina’s favor, the unexpected happened. Marta Kostyuk, visibly struggling, made the heartbreaking call to walk off the court, citing a wrist injury. Just like that, the Kazakhstani punched her ticket to the semifinals of the first Masters 1000 of the American summer swing, without breaking full sweat.