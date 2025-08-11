Chaos Unfolds as Ex-US Open Semifinalist Battles Lingering Injury at Cincinnati Open

Caroline Garcia, a former US Open semifinalist who has been ranked as high as number 4, revealed her career plans a few months ago. Before starting her campaign in her 14th consecutive French Open appearance, Garcia stunned the tennis world by stating, “It’s time to say goodbye.” After competing for almost 15 years at the highest level and putting 25 years of her life into the sport, Garcia claimed that she felt ready to start a new chapter in her life. The 31-year-old French superstar made her pro debut in 2011, and over these fourteen years, she won 11 titles in her singles career. All she now wants is to end her career on a high note!

Other than reaching the US Open SF in 2022, her best record was winning the WTA Finals in that same year. However, before that, she stunned everyone by reaching the QF of her ‘Home Slam’ (French Open) in 2017. This two-time major champion in doubles has struggled a bit this season. If we take a look at her record in singles, she has played 11 matches so far and has managed to win just 3. At the AO, she was knocked out in the first round, and then in the French Open, she faced a similar fate. As things stand, Caroline Garcia is now looking forward to making a strong comeback in Cincinnati, but…

Things aren’t looking good for the French superstar! Although she secured a hard-fought victory in her first match against Sonay Kartal, in the second match, she’s struggling a bit against Karolina Muchova. The Czech took the first set by 7-6(3), and in the second set, Garcia is 2-3 down at the moment. But amid all of these, Carolina Garcia has now taken a Medical Time Out (MTO). It seems as if she is having some issue with her left thigh. Worrying scenes in Cincinnati!