Chris Evert Breaks Silence on US Open Commentary Controversy During Taylor Townsend’s Match

Ever since Chris Evert has picked up the mic for commentary, controversies have continuously erupted. The American legend has been caught in an unfavorable situation owing to her questionable remarks during the encounters. As a result, Evert has come under the fans’ scanner, who have called her out for poor commentary. Further, Evert is also offering her voice at this year’s US Open. However, an unusual incident took place during Taylor Townsend’s match, which sparked an angry reaction from a fan.

Yesterday, Townsend played out a thrilling match against Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round of the US Open. The latter saved as many as eight match points to prevail in a tough three-set encounter. However, during the match, a commentator kept on praising Townsend, although her opponent put on a brave show to come back in the match. Looks like the commentator ignored Krejcikova’s efforts to praise the local star.

It all started after a fan thought that the commentator in question was Evert. That wasn’t the case, as the fan took to X to slam Evert, thinking that the American legend was continuing to praise her compatriot. The fan wrote, “Chris, I loved watching you but the way you’re commenting about the CZE girl is just evil. We know your bias is with Townsend, but try to mask it would you.” However, soon after the fan’s comment went viral, Evert issued a stern clarification while defending herself from the controversy regarding Taylor Townsend. She wrote, “I AM NOT COMMENTATING THAT MATCH!!!!!!!!”

While Evert wasn’t on the panel during that encounter, it was Adam Fielder and co-commentator Lindsay Davenport who were commentating in that match. Thus, the fan mistakenly slammed Evert, although she wasn’t in the entire picture. This comes on the backdrop of Evert being under fire continuously for her commentary standards. Even as this was one of the few let-offs for Evert, she sparked huge controversy with her gender-based remarks for Karolina Muchova.

Beyond the Taylor Townsend controversy, this is Chris Evert’s worst moment as a commentator

Last year, Czech Republic star Karolina Muchova was in hot form at the US Open. She had won her opening-round match emphatically and even went on to defeat Naomi Osaka. Evert, who was commentating in that match, made an objectionable remark, saying that Muchova “plays like a guy.” This sparked a huge uproar in the tennis circle, with many renowned players also calling out Evert for her comments.

Ons Jabeur revealed, “Muchova is an amazing talented player. She doesn’t have to be a guy to have great serve, volley or movement. Can we please stop stereotyping based on gender?” Additionally, Nick Kyrgios also joined many in slamming Evert, saying, “I agree! SHE WAS AMAZING. Why does it matter? Her volleys were amazing, she was unreal. Ons teach me your slice pls lol, mine hits the fence.”

However, that wasn’t just that, as thousands of fans took to social media to vent their frustration at Evert. Apart from such incidents, Evert has also faced the wrath of fans for poor commentary standards and repeating one thing again and again. It is high time that Evert gets her act together and solves her commentary blunders once and for all.