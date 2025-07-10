Chris Evert Draws Criticism From Fans Over Commentary in a Tough Anisimova-Sabalenka Clash

It’s the final week of Wimbledon, and the tournament is alive with familiar sights: all-white kits, a buzzing Centre Court, the Royal Box gleaming with celebrities, and fans feasting on strawberries and cream. And then we had Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka clashing in the semifinal. There was a lot of grunting. But that’s not the reason why people wanted to mute their televisions. It was Chris Evert’s commentary.

The Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst is under fire for her remarks during the match between Anisimova and Sabalenka. Viewers took to social media to voice their frustration, with many suggesting her analysis detracts from the action rather than adding to it.

It’s not the first time Evert’s commentary has rubbed fans the wrong way this fortnight. During Aryna Sabalenka’s earlier match against Emma Raducanu, Evert was criticized for focusing more on Raducanu’s off-court life—especially her rumored friendship with Carlos Alcaraz—than the match itself. According to ProFootballNetwork, one viewer complained that Evert seemed “more interested and focused on the circulating romance rumours than the actual sports.” The post, which tagged both Evert and ESPN, gained traction online. Evert’s reply? A curt “Oh, please.”

But that response didn’t silence the criticism. If anything, it fueled it. And now, with the tournament deep into its final stages, many fans say they’ve had enough.

Fans get angered over Chris Evert’s commentary

Frustrated viewers aired their grievances on X during the Anisimova-Sabalenka clash. One fan wrote, “Chris Evert giving excellent advice to Anisimova: ‘Don’t make unforced errors.’ If only Amanda would have thought of that! Genius!”

Amanda Anisimova did, in fact, think of avoiding unforced errors, as Chris Evert famously advised. Under a scorching sun on Centre Court Thursday, the American stunned world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon.

Another weighed in: “Sometimes Chris Evert’s commentary can be annoying 😅. Love her down tho.”

This wasn’t the first time in recent months that the 18-time Grand Slam champion found herself at the center of controversy. At last month’s French Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, viewers quickly grew frustrated with Evert’s commentary, calling it repetitive and tiresome.

“Covering my ears from Chris Evert’s non-stop verbal assault. Good grief, let it breathe just once in a while. Where have you gone Mary Carillo?” one post read.

That name-drop wasn’t random. Mary Carillo, a broadcasting veteran, has covered 15 Olympic Games, hosted the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, co-authored three books, and worked with nearly every major network, earning her widespread respect among tennis fans for her measured, insightful commentary.

In contrast, Evert’s performance left others pleading for silence. A fourth user added, “’I’m just not gonna talk anymore’ – Chris Evert. Please do us all the pleasure.”

This isn’t uncharted territory for Evert. During the 2024 US Open, she faced severe backlash after commenting on Karolina Muchova’s style of play. “She plays like a guy. She wants to play like a guy. The guys have bigger serves than the women, they have better volleys for the most part, they move a little bit better,” she said, according to Express.co.uk. The remarks sparked immediate outrage across the tennis community. Players, including Ons Jabeur and Nick Kyrgios, publicly defended Muchova, calling out the gendered tone of Evert’s analysis. The backlash was so strong that Evert ultimately issued an apology to the Czech player.

And yet, this Wimbledon cycle has brought a fresh round of criticism. “Hey Chris Evert you need to fact check your mouth. Sabalenka has def won a major. Oh my aching head why must we still have to listen to her. Muting sound to get thru this match. @espn please end our misery. Enough of her word salads,” another fan wrote during Thursday’s match.

Even after the dust settled on Anisimova’s upset win, Evert’s post-match commentary left some viewers further puzzled. She told the American, “Don’t celebrate too much. Keep your energy in… Don’t think this is the finals.”

Now, Anisimova moves on to her first-ever Grand Slam final, where she will face the winner of the semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic. Whether Evert will be in the commentary box and whether fans will have the volume on remains to be seen. Follow the Championships in real-time with EssentiallySports’ Live Blog updates.