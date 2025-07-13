Chris Evert Makes 9-Word Confession About Wimbledon Amid Broadcasting Controversy

As Wimbledon nears its grand finale, with the women’s final just hours away and a heavyweight men’s clash on deck, the buzz around Centre Court isn’t only about the players. Just like the Roland Garros uproar, where fans slammed the commentary with cries like “McEnroe talks way too much. Right now I am very much enjoying the Felix/Arnaldi match with no commentary,” the Wimbledon airwaves are now drawing heat. This time, it’s Chris Evert facing backlash. Yet, the 22-time Grand Slam champion isn’t shying away. Amid the noise, she’s standing firm, offering raw, bold takes on the tournament. Commentary woes may linger, but Evert’s unfiltered honesty is cutting through the static like a champion.

Just moments ago, tennis legend Chris Evert lit up her IG stories with back-to-back posts, giving fans a stylish nod to her roots. The first post spotlighted two women flaunting diamond tennis bracelets from “Monica Rich Kosann,” with the caption: “Have you been following Wimbledon? For fans of Tennis, or lovers of the most beautiful diamonds – meet our Tennis Bracelet CE. Designed and created with @chrissieevert to embody the origin story from 1978.”

The story celebrates the iconic accessory born from a legendary moment, when Evert famously halted her US Open match to retrieve her fallen diamond bracelet, birthing the term “tennis bracelet” and fusing sport with timeless fashion.

Evert didn’t just repost the story; she added her own enthusiastic stamp, commenting, “Yes, I have, and loving every minute of it!” Clearly, she’s embracing Wimbledon with open arms, even as the heat rises off the court.

That said, the Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst finds herself facing an entirely different kind of rally, one of backlash from fans frustrated with her recent commentary. During the high-stakes match between Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka, viewers took to social media, slamming Evert’s analysis as surface-level and distracting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONICA RICH KOSANN (@monicarichkosann)

One sarcastic tweet read, “Chris Evert giving excellent advice to Anisimova: ‘Don’t make unforced errors.’ If only Amanda would have thought of that! Genius!”

And it wasn’t an isolated incident. Earlier in the tournament, Evert stirred controversy while commentating on Aryna Sabalenka’s clash with Emma Raducanu. Instead of breaking down tactical plays, Evert drew attention to Raducanu’s personal life, particularly her rumored friendship with Carlos Alcaraz. That shift in focus didn’t sit well with fans, prompting harsh posts that tagged both Evert and ESPN. One fan accused her of being “more interested in romance rumors than the actual sport.”

Her response? A sharp “Oh, please.” But that hasn’t stopped the murmurs.

