Chris Evert Spots Amanda Anisimova’s Advantage Over Aryna Sabalenka in Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Just before the start of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Andy Roddick surprisingly named Amanda Anisimova as the dark horse in this tournament. He said, “Watch out for Anisimova too…if she gets hot, she can beat anyone in the world.” Who would have thought then that in just a few days’ time, she would become the first American player to reach both her first two women’s singles Grand Slam SFs not on hard court since Jennifer Capriati. With her incredible win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the QF, she secured her place for the first time in the Wimbledon SF. Is she now knocking at the doors of a major final?

Well, as things stand, Amanda Anisimova has got off to a bright start in her SF match against Aryna Sabalenka. She won the first set by 6-4 and there has been a close fight so far in the set as well. Seeing her incredible performance in this tennis legend, Chris Evert shared a very interesting thought. She said, “She (Anisimova) hits so flat, so flat. It’s amazing how much accuracy she has…” Evert looks clearly impressed with her clean, hard-hitting game. Can Anisimova keep this fight intact for the rest of the match?

Talking about her Grand Slam goals, Anisimova once admitted, “I want to be able to achieve, like winning a Grand Slam, and becoming No. 1 one day.”