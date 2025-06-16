Chris Evert to Madison Keys: Coco Gauff Shielded by American Stars Over Aryna Sabalenka’s Behavior at French Open

The French Open was unforgettable—not just because Coco Gauff became the first American woman in a decade to win the title, but also due to the drama that followed. After her loss, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka stirred controversy by downplaying Gauff’s victory, saying, “I think she won the match not because she played incredible. Just because I made all of those mistakes.” She added fuel to the fire by claiming, “If Iga had beaten me the other day, I think she’d come out today and get the win.” Sabalenka’s remarks sparked widespread backlash from the tennis world.

Speaking on Aryna’s comments, Madison Keys was the most recent to weigh in on how she’d react to such bold admissions post-Grand Slam loss. At the HSBC Championships press conference, Keys was straightforward: “To be honest, I don’t think I really care. Especially if I have won, doesn’t really matter what they say or think (smiling).” A classy take, especially since Keys herself defeated Sabalenka at AO, ending Aryna’s bid for a third straight title. Unlike this time, Sabalenka had nothing but praise for Keys then.

Keys added, “I mean, it’s tough. It’s emotional, and I think sometimes emotions get the best of people. Things just kind of come out and you don’t necessarily mean them fully. Then there is other times where, you know, you feel very disappointed in yourself because you didn’t play to the level that you expect yourself to. I think sometimes those are kind of hard moments to navigate, and especially if there is a microphone in front of you. I think sometimes we say things that we wish we could take back.” Having come close to winning a Grand Slam herself at the 2017 US Open, where she broke down in tears, Keys understands that pain.

But what about Coco Gauff? Does she think her fellow American was affected by the controversy? She put it simply: “Again, I don’t think Coco cares.” And many others seem to agree. Tennis legend Jimmy Connors weighed in on the topic, offering a fresh perspective.

On his podcast Advantage Connors, the eight-time Grand Slam champ pointed out how players are rushed to speak right after tough matches, often before processing their emotions. “After a tough match, whether it’s the finals or the French or Wimbledon, everyone wants to hear your thoughts right away. Maybe it would be better to give you five minutes and let the players take a breath – but they want the scoop. And then they are critical of it,” Connors said, highlighting the pressure Aryna Sabalenka faced in the heat of the moment.

He went further, blasting critics who assume they know what’s going through a player’s mind. “You can say you know what’s in my mind. You don’t. You have no clue. Not every player thinks the same; everyone’s an individual. So let the players take a breath sometimes.” Connors’ defense sheds light on the intense scrutiny Sabalenka endured after suggesting Coco Gauff’s win was more about her own mistakes than Gauff’s brilliance, and that Iga Swiatek would have beaten Gauff instead.

However, not all legends agreed. Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams’ coach during the 2022 US Open, called Aryna’s media comments “so bad,” despite Sabalenka’s IG apology a day later. “I love Sabalenka, but I don’t know anymore,” said Stubbs. “Like, it took her 24 hours after that to write an apology, essentially, on Instagram. But I’m like, girlfriend. No. That was so bad, and there’s no excuses for it. Like, there’s just none. No, no, no. And that’s coming from me who, as I said, I’ve said some stuff in press. Like, you never take it away from your opponent.”

Chris Evert echoed similar disappointment. “When you heard Aryna say it was the worst [final], I was like wow! You have to adjust. It’s the same on both sides. You have to make that adjustment. If you are number one in the world or number two in the world, you should know how to play on windy days by now.” Evert was taken aback by Sabalenka’s behavior, which contrasted her usual grace in defeat.

On the same note, former world No. 20 Daria Saville expressed sympathy for Sabalenka. Speaking on the Australian Open TV YouTube channel, she said, “There was a lot about it on social media. A lot of opinions. Do you want to hear my opinion? I think she was really hurt. I think she didn’t have that much time to process.” Saville even admitted her own experience was different but related: “I think she was emotional on court, she was emotional post-match, and she just spoke about how she was feeling.”

The debate rages on about who’s right or wrong. Sabalenka later admitted she meant no harm to Coco, pointing to her 70 unforced errors and poor play as the real reason for the loss. But a former pro offered a clearer insight into what truly gave Coco the edge to secure the win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Former World No.1 backs up Coco Gauff amidst Sabalenka backlash

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman sees Coco’s French Open win as a huge confidence boost for the young American’s future Grand Slam pursuits. Reflecting on the final for TNT Sports, Henman said, “Sabalenka really did start off in top gear. She was hitting the ball so aggressively and not making unforced errors. But you’ve got to find a way to get the job done. The resilience from Gauff was so impressive even though she lost the first set and started to turn things around in the second.”

Henman praised Gauff’s adaptability in tough conditions, explaining, “Coco was more accepting of the conditions and therefore wasn’t trying to play perfect tennis, whereas Sabalenka was playing so aggressively all the time and needed to vary it a bit.” Coco Gauff herself emphasized how much she wanted the Paris title. She focused on consistency, forcing errors from Sabalenka and capitalizing on her struggles, ultimately showing composure and resilience to claim her second Grand Slam.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With both players now heading into the grass-court season, Wimbledon promises another exciting chapter. Sabalenka has reached the semis twice (2023 and 2021), while Coco Gauff is yet to move past the fourth round. If they clash again in the later stages, fans can expect another fiery battle between these top seeds. Will Gauff break her Wimbledon barrier this year? Share your thoughts below!