Chris Evert’s 3-Word Reaction After Aryna Sabalenka Outlasts Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati Thriller

Aryna Sabalenka was all in when she said, “I like to accept tough challenges, so I’m super excited facing her on a hard court.” The “her” in question? Emma Raducanu, the British star who pushed Sabalenka to the edge in their previous meeting under the Centre Court roof. That match had everything, a first-set tiebreak and a second set where Raducanu even led 4-1 before Sabalenka snatched a thrilling 7-6 (6), 6-4 win. Now, under Cincinnati’s blazing sun, they served up another epic battle. Don’t take my word for it; Chris Evert was just as blown away.

The match clock ticked for three hours and nine minutes, a true test of stamina and skill. The first set raced to a tiebreak. Sabalenka came out firing, winning six of the first seven points with two aces back-to-back. She eventually sealed the set by converting her third set point.

But the drama was far from over. Emma Raducanu bounced back with style in the second set. The Brit earned three break points and converted the last one. This was the only break of the set, and she finished it off with a booming ace. Notably, it was the first set she had ever won against Sabalenka, marking a milestone in their rivalry. Momentum was swinging, and the stage was set for a nail-biting decider.

The third set started with seven straight service holds, relatively smooth compared to what came next. Game eight became a mini-battle itself. There were 13 deuces, and Raducanu saved four break points, showing incredible resilience. But finally, the World No.1 edged out the set tiebreak, closing the match 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5). The tenacity of both players was on full display, thrilling fans and pundits alike.

Chris Evert was clearly impressed by the fight from both players. On X, she wrote, “Boy! This @EmmaRaducanu @SabalenkaA match!!!!👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.” You know the match was good when you have an 18-time Grand Slam champion applauding.

It was a hard-fought win for the reigning Cincinnati champion. Looking ahead, she will face world No. 42 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the next round. Bouzas Maneiro advanced with a solid 6-4, 6-1 win over Taylor Townsend, so Sabalenka will need to stay sharp.

But what about Emma Raducanu’s future?

Can Emma Raducanu be seeded at the US Open?

The 2021 US Open champion made history as the first qualifier to win the trophy. Since then, her journey has been tough with injuries and a drop in form. However, there is renewed hope with Francisco Roig, the longtime coach of Rafael Nadal, now in her corner. He was very involved during the Cincinnati match, clapping and giving specific advice, often with a spirited “Vamos!”

Still, Raducanu’s record against Top 5 WTA players remains challenging. She has lost 11 of her last 12 matches against them. The Cincinnati match was important for her confidence, showing she can push the best. But it also had ranking implications.

The 22-year-old had slipped six places to No. 39 after a third-round exit at the Canadian Open. Then, she moved up five spots following a first-round win in Cincinnati against Olga Danilovic. But after falling to Aryna Sabalenka, she stands at No. 34 in the Live WTA Rankings. This leaves her just outside the top 32 cutoff needed to be seeded at the US Open.

What does that mean? Raducanu will likely need a wildcard or battle her way through the qualifying rounds to get into the US Open main draw. There remains a small chance she could be seeded if enough players ranked above her withdraw from the tournament.

Sabalenka proved why she’s still the queen of Cincinnati. Raducanu showed she’s far from done. Can she fight her way back into the US Open spotlight?