Clara Tauson’s Boyfriend Becomes the Unsung Hero Behind Her Wimbledon Success

Wimbledon this year has been full of surprises. First off, the Lucky Loser Solana Sierra is headed to the Round of 16 in a day, then last night Carlos Alcaraz had a pretty tough battle with Jan-Lennard Struff, who is his senior by thirteen years. Then Joao Fonseca, who seemed to be the underdog to watch, got knocked out of the tournament by Chile’s Nicolas Jarry. But most recently there was another big surprise, yes that match between former champion Elena Rybakina and first time winner on grass Clara Tauson.

Tauson managed to sail through the match, winning 73% of the points on her first serves and being very self aware of that fact too, saying in a post match interview, “My serve is always a big weapon.” Prior to this championship Tauson had not won a match on grass, so her 7-6(6) 6-3 success here is commendable and credited to her boyfriend…and her coach?

One and the same actually. In the post match interview, Tauson made it a point to draw the connection for everyone, saying “Me and my coach, who’s also my boyfriend…worked so hard the whole year and the end of last year.” Of course between those two statements was a little teasing from the audience and some friendly banter from the interviewer, who commented, “I take it you have good days and bad days.”

In fact speculation into Tauson’s relationship with her coach dates back to February of this year when she made it to the Dubai Open finals. Kasper Elsvad, who is now confirmed to be Tauson’s boyfriend, joined her team in 2024, and clearly the two have both good on and off court chemistry because whatever he’s doing seems to be working!

This is a developing story…