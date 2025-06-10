Coco Gauff Adds to American WTA Icon’s Rare Feat Pride as French Open Celebrations Craze On

What a year this has been for American women’s tennis! Previously, we saw Madison Keys lifting the title at the AO, and now Coco Gauff does the same at Roland Garros. Other than these major successes, players like Jessica Pegula (ATX Open and Charleston Open), McCartney Kessler (Hobart International), Amanda Anisimova (Qatar Open), and Emma Navarro (Merida Open) also had title triumphs this year. Even in the doubles, Taylor Townsend has been doing her duty to carry forward the legacy of the ‘Stars and Stripes’ on the major stages. She won the 2025 AO women’s doubles title alongside Katerina Siniakova, and now she has made it to the finals at the French Open in the mixed doubles partnering with Evan King. Following their incredible performances at Roland Garros, Gauff and Townsend have cemented their place in a very interesting feat. What’s it, though?

Previously, while talking about the rise of American women’s tennis, Madison Keys was heard saying, “I think the American women, we have had many years of long success with a lot of us being in the top 10 or 20. We have always had a large group. I think that has really helped push all of us to continue to do better. I grew up playing with a lot of these girls, and now there’s even the younger generation.”

Talking about success, the Nigerian-American actress, Yvonne Orji, recently shared a very interesting stat by highlighting Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend’s extraordinary feats. She shared a glimpse of WTA Rankings and captioned it with, “TWO BLACK WOMEN FROM THE USA ARE RANKED #2 IN BOTH SINGLES AND DOUBLES.“After seeing this post, Townsend shared it on her IG stories with the caption, “That part @cocogauff @yvonneorji ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥✨.”

via Imago Tennis: French Open Jun 7, 2025 Paris, FR Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning the womenÕs singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium. Paris Roland Garros Stadium ENTER STATE FR, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSusanxMullanex 20250607_szo_au2_0292

However, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Orji showing her support for these two. Last year, during her title triumph campaign in the doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships, Yvonne Orji was spotted in the stands in her Townsend’s final match. Then at the 2025 French Open, when Coco Gauff secured her spot in the final, Orji highlighted that moment through a tweet with the caption, “And diiiid.” Just like Orji, even Gauff and Townsend have been constant supporters of each other through their ups and downs.

Coco Gauff consoles Taylor Townsend after her defeat in the mixed doubles final at the French Open

If we take a look at Taylor Townsend‘s campaign at the 2025 French Open, she made a first-round exit in the singles event but managed to reach the QF alongside Katerina Siniakova in the doubles event. But her standout performance in this tournament came at the mixed doubles, where she reached the finals partnering with King. But in the final, they were defeated by the Italian duo, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, by 4-6,2-6.

After this loss, during the prize ceremony, Taylor Townsend said, “This means a lot to me personally because Evan and I grew up on the south side of Chicago. We sent Touhy Park all the way to Roland Garros. So I hope that us standing here is an inspiration for people to know that you can do it and it’s possible no matter where you come from, so we put on for our city. Thank you guys, we’ll see you soon.“

Then, later on, when Coco Gauff was gearing up to take on the local favorite Lois Boisson in the SF of the women’s singles event, she crossed paths with Townsend. And during their meeting, Gauff was spotted giving her a hug and consoling her for the loss before giving a pose together for a picture. This moment was just another reflection of their off-court camaraderie.

Talking about their friendships, when Coco Gauff lifted the US Open title in 2023, Townsend was among the first ones to express her pride for the youngster. She shared a series of crying emojis on her social media post along with the caption, “I’m so proud of you!! I’m over here crying on the treatment table @cocogauff.” (Townsend was then in the middle of her recovery to get better for next year’s season.)

Later on, when Coco Gauff faced a defeat at the hands of Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Madrid Open, Townsend dropped a comment on the 21-year-old’s emotional post. She said, “She’s a real 1! 🔥👏🏿❤️.” Then, before the French Open, when Taylor Townsend was having some health issues, Gauff shared a heartfelt message for her compatriot on social media. So, that’s how their camaraderie has grown stronger day by on and off the court. Share your thoughts on seeing them doing incredible things for American tennis.