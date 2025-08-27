Coco Gauff Admits Coaching Shake-Up Took Heavy Toll After Securing US Open Win

Coco Gauff raised the entire tennis community’s eyebrows when she fired Matt Daly mere days before the US Open. Under Daly’s tutelage, she got her first-ever French Open win. But even the triumph couldn’t fix her serve. So, in his stead, Gauff brought in Gavin MacMillan, a biomechanics expert who had previously fixed Aryna Sabalenka’s broken serve. The difference was instant. The fanbase took notice of the improvements in Gauff’s serve as she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the US Open. But behind the scenes?

It’s not a secret that Gauff spent the last 5-6 days training at enhanced intensity. And following her win during the post-match interview, the reporter asked her how she felt about her recent training regime. Coco Gauff didn’t mince words. She peeled back the curtain to offer a glimpse of what it is like to work with someone like Gavin MacMillan. Such training routines were often paired with exhaustion, both physical and mental.

The #3 WTA contender confessed, “Honestly, really tough. Honestly [it’s] mentally exhausting. But I’m trying. I mean, it wasn’t the best today, but… it came in when it mattered. But you know, it’s an improvement from last week. And I think, you know, I’m just trying to improve with each match.”

