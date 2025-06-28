Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka’s Surprise Wimbledon Moment Leaves Fans Torn

After a tense French Open final on June 7, where Coco Gauff triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in a match full of shifting winds and long rallies, things got a little rocky. Aryna Sabalenka, clearly emotional after her second Grand Slam final loss this season, said she lost, “Not because she played incredible, but because I made all of those mistakes.” She later walked that back and apologized. Now, the duo is doing their best to show the hatchet’s buried. But not everyone’s buying this new friendship. Let’s find out what fans are saying!

The world’s top two WTA players made a strong case for their renewed camaraderie on Friday at Wimbledon, trading rallies and dance moves on Centre Court before posting their antics online.

Sabalenka shared a choreographed TikTok video of the pair grooving to “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” with the caption, “TikTok dances always had a way of bringing people together.” Gauff followed that up with a cheeky clip of the two lip-syncing at the All England Club, with the message: “OK, guys, we’re back. Did you miss us? ’Cause we missed you.”

But not everyone’s sold on this new alliance. So what are the fans saying?

Fans React to Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff’s newfound friendship

“Are we still friends?” Aryna Sabalenka asked with a grin as they walked through the Centre Court clubhouse. When Coco Gauff replied yes, the World No.1 laughed and said, “So you see, it’s all good guys. Chill out!”

But not everyone watching is feeling the good vibes. Fans are still side-eyeing the sudden shift from post-match tension to social media harmony.

One fan wrote, “Damage control in 4K,” while another chimed in, “Be watchful Coco. This is not for your benefit—please don’t be fooled!”

The vibes online didn’t exactly match the smiles in the videos. Sabalenka struggled in the French Open final, broken nine times, with only 48 percent of first-serve points won and a staggering 70 unforced errors, 39 on the backhand alone. She later remarked, “the worst final I ever played,” and stirred more drama by suggesting Iga Swiatek, had she reached the final, would’ve beaten Coco Gauff. That added fuel to the fire among fans.

The 21-year-old, meanwhile, stayed classy. The American chose not to retaliate and kept things measured. “She was probably emotional about it, so I am not going to take it with too much anything. And I do hope that people give her a little bit of slack, too,” Coco Gauff told ESPN. She even shared a TikTok update saying she’d accepted Sabalenka’s olive branch.

But again, fans weren’t buying the team-up. One wrote, “Not ‘They’ but ‘She’ (Sabalenka) who got the issue. Not fair to call it Them. Well, hopefully this won’t happen again if Gauff knock her out, coz this girl surely cannot be trusted, especially whenever she lost a match.”

Another added, “Coco was always good. Sad that Aryna can’t take her words back…”

To her credit, Sabalenka has since apologized. “I just messaged Coco in Berlin to check that we were OK after Roland-Garros,” she said during their recent mic’d-up Wimbledon practice. “We spoke in Berlin and it was smooth, it was a big relief off my shoulders.” Gauff, gracious as ever, met her halfway.

Still, online skepticism is alive and well. One fan summed it up with, “Of course, that Aryna need this after what happened. She need to do peace. Humble Coco to allow her to this. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Regardless of the buzz, the draw has ensured they won’t meet until deep in the tournament. Sabalenka starts her Wimbledon campaign against Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine, while Gauff faces Dayana Yastremska. Unless both make the final, there won’t be another dance break soon.

The hatchet seems buried, but not everyone’s handing out forgiveness. Will Wimbledon give this duo a shot at rewriting the story?