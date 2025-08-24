Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek Speak Out on Serena Williams’ Surprise for Maria Sharapova

It’s been an emotional morning in the world of tennis, with Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan being presented with the ultimate honour of induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025. Sharapova’s induction was particularly emotional because it was headed by her longtime rival, Serena Williams, a moment that tennis players and fans alike have been watching across the world over on repeat! Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in particular are sharing their feelings after the speech.

Williams didn’t shy away from the rivalry in her speech either, opening with “Surprise, I know I’m probably the last person you’d be expecting to see tonight, but honestly a few years ago I would have thought the same.” Williams however then provided some context into how it all happened, saying that Sharapova asked her personally if she would present her with the honour, and Williams jumped at the opportunity.

Reminiscing on the rivalry, Williams added, “Every time we faced each other, atmosphere shifted, it was thick, tension was real, fire was real,” she then however concluded her speech by calling Sharapova one of the greatest sports people of all time and even likening her to a sister! The moment has obviously captured the hearts of fans all around the world, and has certainly moved some tennis stars themselves, such as Williams’ longtime fan Coco Gauff and most recent Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis (@tennischannel) View this post on Instagram Expand Post



Under a series of short clips and photos posted to the WTA and Tennis Hall of Fame handles, sharing moments from the induction ceremony, reigning WTA stars Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff both commented. “Wow. This is so inspiring and amazing.” Swiatek wrote, echoing the feelings of so many, with Gauff adding, “amazing!” to sum up the moment in one word.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Serena Williams’ sister Venus heads into US Open alongside Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek

This year’s US Open seems to be beginning on a legendary note, despite the series of dropouts during the mixed doubles tournament. Despite Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Skinner, amongst others withdrawing from the doubles tournament, for various different reasons, the singles tournament seems to already be enthralling, with Serena Williams having reminded us of the longevity of rivalries across tennis stages.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not only will Venus Williams be playing in this tournament at 45 years of age, making her the oldest player in the tournament, and the oldest player the tournament has seen in 40 years, but Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff may even have another chance to face off.

Gauff and Swiatek have had a series of meetups over the years and though Swiatek dominated the majority of the first ones, Gauff has recently come into her own, winning the last three of their encounters. Considering both players compete in their first round matches for the singles tournament day after tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see if they will be matched against each other again!