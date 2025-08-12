Coco Gauff & Madison Keys’ Hot Streak Sparks Monica Seles’ Bold Take on Women’s Tennis

The time has finally come for the American women to dominate the WTA circuit. After Serena Williams retired back in 2022, she left a big void to fill. Although the likes of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were emerging on the tour, big results with consistency were absent from the American contingent until this season. However, Gauff, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova have achieved some impressive results this year.

While Keys won the Australian Open, Gauff clinched her maiden French Open title, and Anisimova made it to the summit clash of the Wimbledon Championships. Despite these impressive results, Seles made a bold claim about the domination of Americans on the WTA circuit.

When it comes to the ATP, the Grand Slam final winners of late are much more predictable. Take the example of the last seven major tournaments. There have been only two winners on the men’s side during that period, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner dominating the majors. On the contrary, the WTA has been difficult to predict, with many claiming their maiden major titles at the respective venue this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This fact was pointed out by Monica Seles during an interview with The New York Times. She stated, “Women’s tennis right now. None of us know who’s going to win whatever tournament is up next, and that’s great.” However, it is this unpredictability that makes women’s tennis interesting for the fans to watch, and women’s tennis has grown rapidly over the years.

AD

Even fellow tennis star Barbora Krejcikova, the former Wimbledon champion, admitted to the unpredictable nature of women’s tennis. “I like it this way. It’s very unpredictable and I think it’s different. It’s nice that everybody has that potential and can believe they can be the next slam champion,” she said, adding to the fact that fans enjoy such a nature of sport.

via Imago Tennis: French Open Jun 7, 2025 Paris, FR Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning the womenÕs singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium. Paris Roland Garros Stadium ENTER STATE FR, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSusanxMullanex 20250607_szo_au2_0292

Meanwhile, Gauff wants to end this uncertainty in women’s tennis and begin dominating on the tour. Ahead of the US Open, she took a massive decision, which might work in her favor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coco Gauff will skip the mixed doubles event

With the US Open introducing a star-studded mixed doubles format from this year’s edition, Gauff was set to take part in the $1 million extravaganza. However, just days before the event, she decided to focus only on singles and skip the mixed doubles event. Instead, Gauff will practice hard to get ready for the tournament.

Citing her concerns about the mixed doubles event participation, Gauff said, “For me, it was just because I know the free week of the US Open’s already packed for me for sponsor things and it was just like a whole another thing, and I’m very so much I’m competitive, like if I were to lose, I would not be happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Gauff knows what it takes to win the US Open title, having captured her maiden Grand Slam title here back in 2023. It’ll be interesting to see if she can replicate that feat this time around.