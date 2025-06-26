Coco Gauff and Mom Candi Make Bold Family Statement as Brother Codey’s Talent Sparks Viral Milestone

If you thought Coco Gauff is the only young star in her family who’s stealing the spotlight with her tennis achievements, think again. Yes, the World No.2 is now a two-time Grand Slam queen. Thanks to her French Open glory, which established her clay supremacy. But it seems even her siblings are not far behind when it comes to making the sporting family proud. While the 21-year-old is gearing up for her next WTA challenge at Wimbledon, younger brother Codey is busy making huge strides in his baseball pursuit, which is evident from Gauff and her mother’s heartfelt reactions to his latest success this week.

For the uninitiated, Gauff’s brother Codey plays competitive baseball. In fact, earlier this year, in January, he committed to the University of Missouri’s NCAA Division 1 baseball team. Undoubtedly, it was a great career accomplishment for him. The 17-year-old received a DREAM series invitation, hosted by MLB and USA Baseball. Seeing Codey’s growth, his mom, Candi, couldn’t resist showering words of appreciation. Taking to her Instagram, she simply wrote, “@codeygauff 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” but that wasn’t the only time she admired her son’s baseball prowess. He’s now made her proud once again while also compelling sister Coco to drop a compliment.

The American WTA icon took to her IG and shared story, dated June 26, with a clip. And what did it contain? Codey, a right-handed switch-hitter for the University of Missouri, was seen hitting a phenomenal shot. And guess what? The shot was knocked out of the park, literally! Seeing this, Coco simply wrote, “Codey mf gauff 😤 @codeygauff”

And what about mom, Candi Gauff’s emotions? Well, she seemed to be on cloud nine after witnessing her son continuing to impress in his baseball pursuit. Taking to her IG account, she also shared a story and wrote, “@codeygauff ❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you!!! Keep grinding! Switch hitting catcher. Let’s go!”

This isn’t the first time when Coco and her mother have come forward while boosting Codey’s morale while he’s still young in his career. Time and again, the Gauff family has managed to impress with their relentless pursuit of sports with endless support.

Coco Gauff and her entire family are backing Codey’s baseball dreams

Previously during an interaction with USA Baseball, Coco Gauff and Codey’s father Corey spoke about his children doing well in their respective fields. Corey, who’s been a former basketball player himself, revealed, “It’s been good to see them grow up and compete in the sports that they love while also keeping their academics first. I like that they still want to learn and get better everyday. Coco chose what she wanted to do very early on. Codey played football for a little bit and some basketball, kind of arriving at baseball a little bit later in life than Coco did with tennis, but they both worked really hard growing up.”

When Codey committed to the University of Missouri’s NCAA Division I baseball team, Coco was extremely happy. Sharing her feelings about her brother’s accomplishment on social media, she previously wrote, “So proud of you codey! Beyond happy for you!”

Few months ago, when MLB Develops’ IG page shared several clips of Codey’s baseball talent on the field, mom Candi was among the first ones to shower her unfiltered love in the comments section while Coco lauded him saying, “let’s gooo”

Now speaking of Codey’s future in baseball, he’s all set to play for the Missouri Tigers at the University of Missouri. His new journey will begin in the 2026 season. What are your thoughts on his career prospects? Will he imbibe his sister-like charisma and bring laurels to his family? Let us know in the comments below.