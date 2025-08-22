Coco Gauff and Others Snubbed As Victoria Mboko Stands Tall in Bold US Open Prediction by Tennis Legend

Tennis in 2025 has erupted with sudden surges, and none shine brighter than Mirra Andreeva and Victoria Mboko. Andreeva stunned the sport with back-to-back Masters titles in March, but it was Mboko who set the world ablaze, toppling giants to conquer her home Masters at the Canadian Open. The young Canadian didn’t just lift a trophy; she shook the foundation of the tour by ousting Coco Gauff, prompting the American to admit, “Yeah, I think she’s going to have a lot of success on tour.” Now, as the US Open looms, seven-time Grand Slam titan Mats Wilander hails Mboko as tennis’s newest storm and boldly backs her to reign.

Victoria Mboko’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric, starting the year as world No. 333, entering the Canadian Open as a wildcard, and leaving as its champion after slaying four former Grand Slam winners. At just 18, she now storms into the US Open seeded, her name etched among the contenders. With the stage at Flushing Meadows just days away, the Mats’ voice of belief rings out, declaring his hope that the Canadian prodigy might seize the ultimate glory under New York’s flashing lights.

Speaking with TNT Sport, Mats Wilander left no doubt that Victoria Mboko’s rise is reshaping the very rhythm of women’s tennis. Now perched at world No. 24, the Canadian teenager has already carved her place among the brightest of her generation, drawing direct comparisons to Mirra Andreeva. “Well, Victoria Mboko is obviously a breath of fresh air,” Wilander said. “Wow, what a tennis player she is at such a young age. Then of course, coming from Canada.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Wimbledon – First Round Coco Gauff USA during her first round match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, GREAT BRITAIN, on July 1, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM London United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

The Swede’s admiration stretched deeper into history, linking Mboko’s surge to Canada’s proud tennis lineage. “Canada has had great women players in Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu, but she’s following in their footsteps. So that’s unbelievably exciting. It’s exciting because she’s athletically so mature and she also hits the ball unbelievably well,” he continued. “Plus she’s got a great attitude, so I think we’re looking at someone that’s going to challenge for Grand Slam singles wins in the next 10 years.” It was not just praise, but a prediction wrapped in certainty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the US Open looming, Mboko has sharpened her focus, withdrawing from Cincinnati to protect her momentum. Wilander, recalling the shockwaves of youth-driven triumphs, dared to believe history could repeat itself. “Is she good enough to win it already? Yeah, maybe, she won the Canadian Open. Why couldn’t she win the US Open? We’ve seen it done with Emma Raducanu. We saw it done with Bianca Andreescu. They were really young, both of them, and so is Mboko.” His words landed with the weight of precedent, reminding fans that the impossible has already been made possible.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Beyond the court, Wilander painted Mboko as part of a larger revolution of teenage belief. “These young players, they’re really being helped by some of the younger champions—like Carlos Alcaraz or Emma Raducanu—because they suddenly believe that they can win at 18 years old, and then Mboko obviously is one of them.” For him, it is not just about her game, but about an era being rewritten by bold teenagers unafraid to stare down giants.

Yet as Wilander places his faith in Mboko, the intrigue only deepens. Coco Gauff, the reigning Paris champion and America’s brightest hope, finds her own path clouded as legends tilt their support elsewhere. With another Masters winner stealing the spotlight, the storylines collide, and the stage at Flushing Meadows promises a clash not just of rackets, but of legacies waiting to be born.

Coco Gauff’s US Open hopes shaken by tennis panel

All eyes are now locked on Coco Gauff as she marches into the US Open under a new banner. After parting ways with Matt Daly, she turned to biomechanics guru Gavin MacMillan, the same mastermind who once rebuilt Aryna Sabalenka’s serve. The move clearly signals Gauff’s intent to fix her own service struggles. Yet, despite this high-profile coaching shuffle, doubts remain. Martina Navratilova and her Sky Sports panel aren’t entirely convinced, and their picks lean elsewhere.

For Navratilova, the spotlight shines brightest on Iga Swiatek. She said, “Iga Swiatek in the women’s for me, even though she hasn’t had the best summer. The Wimbledon win and the way she just conducted herself the whole tournament does mean that the old Iga is back.” In her eyes, the Pole’s resurgence has brought back the ruthless competitor who once dominated the tour. And the proof? Swiatek’s run from Wimbledon glory straight into a statement Cincinnati title.

Annabel Croft echoed the sentiment, painting the looming battle lines. “I think she’s [Swiatek] got her mojo back. It’s between Sabalenka and Swiatek. A Sabalenka-Swiatek final would be good. It’s so difficult to predict where Coco Gauff’s at any one week, but I’d like to see her come back a bit.” With those words, the narrative shifted. Gauff, despite her talent, is seen as the wildcard, not the favorite.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And so, the panel’s confidence seems firmly tilted toward Sabalenka, the defending champion, and Swiatek, the resurgent queen. For Gauff, the pressure only builds. Her serve, her mindset, and her ability to deliver under New York’s blinding lights are all being scrutinized.

Now, as the US Open roars closer, the question lingers: whose corner are you in: Gauff, Swiatek, or Sabalenka? The stage is set, the stakes sky-high, and the storm is about to break.