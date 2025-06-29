Coco Gauff and the Grass Courts: Can She Conquer Wimbledon’s Trickiest Surface

When 15-year-old Coco Gauff stunned Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon 2019, it felt like tennis was witnessing a true passing of the torch. Six years later, Gauff is now a two-time Grand Slam champion, having won the 2023 US Open and the 2025 French Open. She’s also the world No. 2, but the surface where it all started, grass, remains her biggest challenge. Despite her early Wimbledon heroics, Gauff is yet to go beyond the fourth round at the All England Club. So, what’s holding her back?

It’s been ten years since any WTA player pulled off the French Open and Wimbledon double, also called the “Channel Slam.” The last one to do it was Serena Williams in 2015. And now, Gauff finds herself with that same golden opportunity.

Just twelve days after her title run in Paris, she played her first and only grass-court match ahead of Wimbledon. That match ended in a straight-sets loss to Wang Xinyu, who went on to reach the final. After the defeat, the 21-year-old admitted, “Grass requires playing lower and more aggressive… We have 13 days to change how you play.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Coco Gauff USA, Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO 2025, Berlin, LTTC Rot-Weiß , 19.06.2025, *** Coco Gauff USA, Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO 2025, Berlin, LTTC Rot Weiß , 19 06 2025, Copyright: xClaudioxGärtnerx

AD

That comment sums up the reality. Gauff’s grass-court win rate stands at a decent 69.23 percent. Still, it’s noticeably lower than her success on clay and hard courts. She’s reached the semifinals on grass just three times: Berlin in 2022 and 2024, and Eastbourne in 2023.

One major issue is that grass doesn’t let the young American play her natural game. Her trademark deep return position, which works wonders on clay, becomes a weakness when faced with fast, skidding slices and serve-and-volley players. To understand why this matters, just look at Venus Williams. The 5-time Wimbledon champion’s grass win rate of 81.66 percent (98 wins and 22 losses) came from her ability to slide smoothly and attack low balls with speed. Gauff, on the other hand, struggles with those low-bouncing points.

Her serve hasn’t helped either. It’s still not the reliable weapon it needs to be, especially on a surface like grass where a strong serve is everything. Venus’s 124 mph rocket remains the fastest ever served at Wimbledon in the women’s draw. Serena, too, had an 87.70 percent grass win rate thanks to clutch aces. In comparison, Gauff’s 2024 Wimbledon stats show a first-serve percentage of 58 and just 42 percent of second-serve points won.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That shaky serving was one of the reasons Coco Gauff parted ways with coach Brad Gilbert after her US Open title defense ended in the fourth round. She brought in Matt Daly, who now works alongside JC Farrell. Under Daly, Gauff has climbed back to No. 2 and picked up titles at the China Open and WTA Finals in 2024. Daly’s focus has reportedly been on her grip technique, especially targeting her second serve and forehand. Now with Daly in her corner, Gauff will attempt to navigate a tricky Wimbledon draw.

Coco Gauff’s tough path to the Wimbledon title

Coco Gauff starts against Dayana Yastremska, ranked No. 42 in the world and fresh off a finals appearance in Nottingham on June 22. Next, she’ll face either qualifier Anastasia Zakharova or Victoria Azarenka, the former world No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champ who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon just last year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Things only get harder from there. The American could face world No. 8 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Swiatek leads their head-to-head 11–4. And in the semifinal, Gauff may come up against fellow Americans Jessica Pegula or Emma Navarro. If she reaches the final, it could be a blockbuster rematch of this year’s French Open final. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be eager to get revenge.

Grass has been tricky, but Coco Gauff has grown a lot since 2019. This might be the year she figures it out. Can she go all the way this time? Or will Wimbledon stay her toughest puzzle? Let us know what you think in the comments below!