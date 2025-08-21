Coco Gauff & Andre Agassi vs. Venus Williams & John McEnroe: When, Where & How to Watch US Open Game

We are in the midst of US Open excitement, though we do seem to have hit a lull. The mixed doubles series is over, with the Italian duo Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori claiming the win, and now we wait for the singles tournament to commence. Fortunately, the wait is not completely unbearable with the schedules and pairings put out earlier today, but still, where can one watch some tennis in the interim? Well, luckily, the Stars of the Open Charity game is all set to be live streamed for free on the 21st of August, with stars such as Coco Gauff and Venus Williams set to play.

Every year, top players from the US Open are asked to take part in a series of exhibition matches at the Arthur Ashe stadium, allowing the players to get some solid practice before the singles tournament begins and raising money for the USTA Foundation, which provides tennis and educational programs to under-resourced communities. The tournament that commences on the 21st of August will begin at 7pm ET and feature legends like John McEnroe, Coco Gauff, Andre Agassi, Venus Williams, João Fonseca, and even Andy Roddick!

via Imago Tennis: Wimbledon Championships Jul 1, 2025 Wimbledon United Kingdom Coco Gauff USA reacts after winning a point against Dayana Yastremska UKRnot pictured on day 2 of The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club ENTER STATE United Kingdom, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250701_gkb_sb4_112

The Stars of the Open match will feature some more special guests from the world of sport, including American soccer star Alex Morgan, who co-captained the national team with Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, as well as musical guest and grammy winning producer Mustard. Those keen on streaming the matches for free may do so live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes from 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What to expect from the Stars of the Open exhibition matches with Coco Gauff and Venus Williams

In case you were thinking the Stars of the Open is just another one of those exhibition matches that rarely provide much sporting excitement or intrigue, think again. The series of games opens with a doubles match where Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi will be playing Venus Williams and John McEnroe. Considering Gauff has been a longtime fan of Williams, who, at 15 made history by beating the legend at Wimbledon 2019 in straight sets. “Thank you for what you did; I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you.” Gauff later whispered to Williams in an emotional exchange at the net, so this reunion will be a sight to see!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Next is a match between 19 year old Brazilian tennis sensation Joao Fonseca and former American No. 1, for thirteen weeks straight, Andy Roddick. Also in a doubles match, Juan Martin Del Potro and Alex Michelsen will be joining Fonseca and Roddick, respectively.

The remaining two matches will include the pairings Gaël Monfils/Elina Svitolina versus Flavia Pennetta/Flavio Cobolli and Dana Mathewson/Jack Sock versus Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Casey Ratzlaff. The series promises to be one to watch, if not for the fast-paced nature of doubles matches and the legends who will be in them, then for the very fact that two-time US Open champion Venus Williams returns to this tournament 24 years after her last win!