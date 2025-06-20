Coco Gauff Announces Wimbledon Regret as Rules Hold Her Back on Major Wish

Coco Gauff has always had a flair for blending power with personality, and, of course, fashion with fire. Her recent collaboration with ‘New Balance and Miu Miu’ turned heads, merging sport and high fashion in a way only the American ace could pull off. “New Balance has supported me since my junior tennis years and has been by my side for the biggest moments of my career,” she once said, full of pride. But fresh off a stunning French Open triumph, Coco sent shockwaves in Berlin, not just with a first-round exit, but with a bold style statement that left fans buzzing. Hint: That Miu Miu dress might not make the Wimbledon cut.

Coco Gauff’s 1st outing as a 2-time GS champion didn’t quite follow the fairy tale script. In a surprising turn at China’s Wang Xinyu outplayed the Berlin Tennis Open, the second seed, falling 6-3, 6-3 in her return to the court since lifting the French Open trophy on June 7. But while the result turned heads, so did her on-court fashion. Once again, Gauff’s New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration stole the spotlight, just as it did at the Italian Open and Roland Garros. This time, she paid tribute to Berlin’s grass with a striking look that balanced elegance and edge.

Stepping into the iconic Steffi Graf Stadium, Coco rocked a white and green track jacket accented with sky-blue pops. Her warm-up fit transitioned into a sleeveless cropped tank, paired with a white pleated skirt featuring a bold green waistband. Even the Americans’ signature ‘CG2’ kicks got the green-glam treatment, co-branded and crisp. From headband to socks, every detail screamed polish and poise. But while fans gushed over the fit, Gauff dropped a subtle bombshell, hinting that her Wimbledon look might not feature this designer collab. And just like that, the fashion world held its breath!

Expand Post

Right after her unexpected early exit in Berlin, Coco Gauff turned to IG to share some raw reflections alongside snapshots from her dazzling on-court moments. “It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court 🙂 tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. as always, i’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time. thank you berlin for the short but sweet visit, I’ll come back stronger next year 🫶🏾,” she wrote. Still soaking in the support and love, Coco added a fashion-forward nod: “I wish I could give this kit some more screen time as it’s definitely one of my favs but i’m excited to get some more practices in to be ready for wimbledon🤍🌱 see you guys soon!” she added.

But the outfit buzz didn’t stop there. In the comments, one fan nailed the sentiment, writing, “this fit should’ve been for wimbledon if we’re keeping it 99+1 bestie🥹.” Later, Coco’s response came with a bittersweet truth: “lol too much color it wouldn’t be allowed probably haha.” And she wasn’t kidding as Wimbledon’s centuries-old dress code remains famously strict.

At the All England Club, traditions aren’t suggestions: they’re sacred. Since its inception in 1877, the tournament has enforced an all-white dress rule, originally designed to prevent sweat stains from showing, deemed improper in Victorian England. Over 140 years later, the policy still stands. Players must wear almost entirely white attire, from tops and bottoms to shoes. One modern concession? Well, women can now wear mid-to-dark colored undershorts, provided they don’t extend past the hemline of their skirts.

And while Gauff’s head-turning Miu Miu x New Balance collaboration dazzled fans across fans, Wimbledon’s fashion laws draw a hard line. And though her Berlin loss stung, it may serve as the firestarter, fueling a shift in momentum, just in time for the sacred grass of SW19.

Coco Gauff fell to Wang Xinyu in straight sets

Just days after lifting her first Roland Garros trophy, Coco Gauff faced a harsh reality check in Berlin. In a match few saw coming, 49th seed Wang Xinyu stunned the 2nd seed in just 75 minutes. The 23-year-old Chinese star turned heads by snatching 4 straight games to claim the first set, then five more in a row to seal the 2nd, outclassing Gauff 6-3, 6-3.

While Wang played sharp and measured tennis, 16 winners to just 12 unforced errors, she didn’t mind capitalizing on Gauff’s off day. The American’s game unraveled under pressure, recording 25 unforced errors, 7 costly double faults, and a meager eight winners. Even Wang herself seemed shocked, admitting, “After I won the first set, I told myself, ‘OK, let’s take a minute and enjoy this. I’m playing the French Open champion and I won the first set.”

Wang later credited her aggressive return game and confident serving for the upset. “I was serving good, and putting a lot of pressure on return, especially second serve return,” she added with pride.

With Wimbledon now looming large from June 30, all eyes are on Gauff. Will this stumble fuel her hunger or shake her momentum? What do you think?