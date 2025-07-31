Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka & More Rally Behind WTA Star in Healing After Wimbledon Nightmare

What a turbulent season it has been for Paula Badosa! After a decent start to the year, where she reached the Australian Open semifinals, Badosa faced an uphill battle for the remainder of the season. She bowed out of the first round of the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships at a time when much was expected out of her at the grass-court Grand Slam. Moreover, Badosa has faced troubles not just in her professional life but also on her personal front. Amid this, her fellow players Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and others stood behind Badosa.

Over the past few weeks, Badosa has been suffering from a back injury. It is the same problem that she has been suffering from since 2023. As a result, the Spaniard has been on a hiatus for many weeks now, and missed last week’s Citi Open and the ongoing National Bank Open. As she hoped to regain her fitness before the US Open, the 27-year-old has been rejuvenating herself back home.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Badosa shared glimpses of her time in Dubai while undergoing treatment for her injured back. She visited several places, including beaches and had a refreshing time out there. In the caption, she wrote, “Injury slowed me down, but home gave me the space to rise again.” As the Spaniard aims to regain her full fitness and get back to action soon, she received some strong encouragement from her friends on the tour. Coco Gauff was among the first ones to like her post and credit Badosa for fighting her way from an injury setback to get back on to the court. Additionally, Aryna Sabalenka commented, “Finally my fav person is happy. Love you.”

The fans were also thrilled to see Badosa recovering quickly and wished her good luck in her comeback bid. While her form has been a concern, Badosa has been navigating through some challenges on her personal end as well, with rumors swirling about a potential breakup with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Is this the end of the road for Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas?

Earlier this week, Badosa confirmed her participation at the US Open mixed doubles tournament. To everyone’s surprise, Badosa teamed up with Jack Draper. However, Tsitsipas was earlier set to be her partner at the $1 million event. This came after Badosa and Tsitsipas unfollowed each other shortly after Wimbledon and their breakup rumors started doing the rounds.

However, Tsitsipas was eager to pair up with Badosa if his earlier interview was to be believed. He said, “I believe it’s honestly one of the best feelings to be sharing the court with Paula. So, I’ve had a few instances where we played some mixed doubles and it worked out very well. We were able to enjoy the company of one another on the tennis court and make something great out of it.”

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas was nowhere to be seen in the list of confirmed players for the US Open mixed doubles event. While it has been a turbulent ride for Badosa and Tsitsipas’ relationship, the Spaniard’s latest move could prove to be the final nail in the coffin for the rumored ex-couple.