Coco Gauff Blocks Out the French Open Noise as She Learns From Idol Serena Williams’ Mistakes in a Gritty Win

Coco Gauff just booked her ticket to the 2025 Roland Garros final, and in doing so, she made sure we’re getting the blockbuster we were all hoping for. The No. 2 seed ended French wild card Lois Boisson’s stunning run with a 6-1, 6-2 win on Thursday under the roof of Court Philippe-Chatrier. The win guarantees a No. 1 vs No. 2 showdown in Paris, with Gauff now set to face top seed Aryna Sabalenka for the title. But playing on the Roland Garros court is never just about tennis. The crowd throws its full heart as they cheer one and boo the other. And over the years, that roar has rattled even the biggest names in the sport. Just ask her childhood idol Serena Williams. So, how did Coco Gauff handle it?

Lois Boisson, though one year older than Gauff, was stepping into completely new territory. Before this tournament, she had never even played a Top 50 player. She was supposed to make her Grand Slam debut in Paris back in 2024, but a torn ACL delayed that dream by a year. This week, she made up for the lost time in a big way, taking down two Top 10 players: Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva, to reach the semis. Andreeva’s loss to Boisson was anything but calm. She had the game, but the crowd had other plans. In the second set, frustration boiled over. Andreeva smashed a ball into the stands: cue the boos, the code violation, and the emotional unraveling. She lashed back at the crowd, yelling, “shut up,” and later broke down in tears. That was the end of her title hopes.

This isn’t the first time the French crowd has turned the tide. Serena Williams experienced it, too. In her 2003 French Open semifinal against Justine Henin, the American was leading 4-2 in the third set. That’s when Henin raised her hand mid-serve, a move Serena saw as a distraction. The umpire didn’t catch it. Henin stayed silent about it. The crowd? They didn’t hold back. They booed Williams for her discussion with the umpire. Later, they continuously booed between serves and cheered her double faults. She lost the match and later broke down in tears during the press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Coco Gauff wasn’t rattled. She came prepared. Mentally. Emotionally. Tactically. “I was mentally prepared, during the match or before the match, that it was going to be 99% for her, but I just tried to block it out,” Gauff said in her on-court interview. “When you were chanting her name, I was saying to myself, my name! Just to kind of psych myself out. You have to do that. And I think it’s an incredible atmosphere to play in front in this crowd, regardless if they are for me or not. I know you guys would—usually, they root for me when I am not playing a French—so I love you guys still.”

That focus worked. The 21-year-old sealed the match in just an hour and nine minutes. And now, she’s back in a Grand Slam final for the first time since winning the US Open in 2023. But a mighty challenge awaits in the finals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka set to decide their rivalry on the biggest stage

Coco Gauff will need every ounce of that mental strength when she faces Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Their rivalry? It’s currently tied at 5-5. Gauff beat Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final to win her first major. But Sabalenka has turned the tide since then, winning three of their last four meetings. Most recently, she beat Gauff in the final of the Mutua Madrid Open in straight sets.

Still, the 21-year-old’s form can’t be ignored. She’s back at her career-high ranking. In the past year, she’s won the 2024 WTA Finals and reached back-to-back finals in Madrid and Rome. She may not have reached a Slam final in 18 months, but she’s been building the kind of momentum that matters.

This final is more than just about the trophy. It’s a chance to break the tie in their rivalry. It’s also the first time since the 2018 Australian Open that the top two players in the world are facing off in a Grand Slam final. Back then, Caroline Wozniacki beat Simona Halep. And in Paris, the last time this happened was in 2013 when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This one is shaping up to be a classic. Coco Gauff has the grit. Aryna Sabalenka has the power. Only one will lift their first Roland Garros title. So, who are you backing to take it all? Let us know in the comments below!