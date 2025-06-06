Coco Gauff Breaks Away From French Open Grind to Honor 12 Years of a Priceless Bond

“When I do well, they’re still going to make fun of me. And when I do bad, they’re still going to make fun of me,” the American ace Coco Gauff laughed, opening up about her brothers, Codey and Cameron, in a recent Vogue interview. It’s a sentiment that perfectly captures the playful yet unbreakable bond the trio shares! And while the 21-year-old conquers clay in France, marching into yet another Roland Garros final, she didn’t let the moment pass without a personal celebration. The WTA star made sure to honor her biggest cheerleader, her younger brother Cameron, who turns 12 today, proving once again that family always comes first. Curious to know how she celebrated it?

Born on June 5th, 2013, Cameron is the youngest of the Gauff siblings. Following the family rule, all Gauff children had to play at least one sport, and Coco, of course, chose tennis. Codey pursued competitive baseball, while the little one showed versatility, balancing football and tennis. According to their mom, Cameron also has a creative side and loves to color and draw as well. In fact, in 2023, that passion earned him a special role: helping design a new colorway for Coco’s signature sneaker with NB.

Coco later shared with People Magazine about how her little brother wasn’t entirely sure of the project’s significance at first. “They asked him to draw on this shoe and then for the paper, so he’s young, but he kind of put two and two together. He was really excited,” she said. “He wears the shoes all the time.” And now, as Cameron celebrates his 12th birthday, even from afar in France, Coco made sure to send her love, not missing a beat on his special day.

Just a couple of hours ago, shortly after securing her victory over French wildcard Loïs Boisson, the 2nd seed took to IG to celebrate something even more meaningful, her younger brother Cameron’s birthday. She shared a series of heartfelt photos with him, including two sweet sibling snapshots and a selfie accompanied by a touching caption from her. “happy 12th birthday @camerongauff my greatest honor in life is being a sister to you and codey. I love you! thank you for inspiring me to always remain joyful,” she wrote.

However, this isn’t the first time Coco has highlighted Cameron’s milestones. Even last year, she proudly showcased her brother’s emerging talents. Cameron, a budding athlete, also happens to be a skilled musician. He once surprised his big sister by mastering a section of Tyler, the Creator’s song “Sticky” on his euphonium, earning a glowing shout out from Coco.

Sharing a reel of the moment to her IG story, Coco beamed with pride, writing, “My little brother learned the trombone part of ‘Sticky’ by Tyler, the Creator, on his euphonium!” Her admiration for her little brother shines through every gesture, clearly reflecting the tight-knit bond the Gauff siblings share.

Now, as Cameron turns 12, fans are starting to wonder: could he be leaning more toward tennis than football?

Coco Gauff’s brother Cameron explores tennis passionately

A mother with a strong ‘track and field’ background naturally envisions a sporting future for her children. The same holds true for Candi Gauff, the unwavering support behind Coco Gauff’s tennis journey. But just a couple of months ago, it wasn’t the 2nd seed Coco in the spotlight, it was her younger brother, Cameron Gauff, stepping into the frame with growing promise.

On February 6, an IG page called “Fast Living Productions LLC” shared a video featuring Corey Gauff coaching Cameron on the tennis court. The clip showed the father helping his son refine his backhand with focused, hands-on training.

Candi, ever the supportive mother, quickly responded. She praised Cameron’s efforts, commenting, “Keep putting in the hours. Multi-sport athlete,” acknowledging not just his tennis skills, but also his versatility across different sports. She later also shared the same video on her IG story, adding heart emojis to express her pride.

Besides being a talented athlete, Cameron is also highly creative, making him a well-rounded young person. While he continues to develop, the Gauff family’s encouragement remains consistent and strong.

Now, with Candi courtside and Coco’s brothers supporting from home, she gears up for her French Open final against Aryna Sabalenka. Can she rise to the moment and bring home the title for her biggest fans?